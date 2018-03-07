‘The Strangers’ mark their cinematic return

“The Strangers: Prey at Night,” starring Bailee Madison and Martin Henderson, returns this weekend as a follow-up to the 2008 smash thriller.

A family’s road trip takes a dangerous turn when they arrive at a secluded mobile home park to stay with some relatives and find it mysteriously deserted. Under the cover of darkness, three masked psychopaths pay them a visit to test the family’s every limit as they struggle to survive.

Johannes Roberts directs this horror film inspired by “The Strangers.” Madison, who was a fan of the first film, wanted to be a part of the sequel and auditioned for the role of Kinsey.

“When I found out that Christina and Martin were both a part of it, that was immediately something that was so exciting for me,” said Madison. “To get to work with people that I admire on camera and personally learn from on screen, it was something I looked forward to and I was sent the script.”

Once Madison learned she got the part, it was time for her to build the chemistry on set with her co-stars including Martin, who played her father, and Christina Hendricks, who played her mother.

For Martin, he was less familiar with the first film until his girlfriend brought it up as he was doing the audition for the role of Mike. Following more research, Martin found the cult following it had garnered thus far.

“As good as the first one was I felt that this one had more to offer to the audience, and this appealed to my sensibility,” said Martin. “It was good to watch the first one and see how suspenseful it was, but it was terrifying that anonymous killers to hunt you down for no reason. A sick part of me appreciated that.”

Although the movie is full of suspense, walking on set was something that needed a little more fun and less horror.

Madison explained that she not only enjoyed herself on set, but she also enjoyed working with Martin because of his graciousness. Martin felt he needed to keep the set at ease because he is more a novice at the horror genre. Martin enjoys more classical films that do not grow the tension.

“I get kind of scared and [gore movies] freak me out of bit, and I tend to avoid it,” said Martin to La Prensa. “I’m usually a fan of comedies, but I’m a fan of all the classics including ‘The Shining,’ ‘Rosemary’s Baby’ and ‘The Exorcist.’ What I loved about this set is that it was especially [scary] style the lighting was used.”

With the right actors for the films came the right ambiance rooted in taut suspense, but also good chemistry that translates to the big screen. Madison concluded that she hopes the audience will get a good scare out of the film.

“I love a film that you can be a part of,” said Madison. “It leaves you crying, lost and hopeful. To me when it comes to horror films I hope this film leaves a lot of people with suspense.”

