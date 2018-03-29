St. Anthony Club bartender crowned cocktail champion

Trinh Quan Huy-Philip, the newest mixologists at The St. Anthony Hotel, has been crowned a regional winner in the 2018 Make it Exotico regional Cocktail Competition, held in Austin.

Philip and nine other regional competitors were challenged to create an original cocktail using Exotico Blanco or Reposado premium Tequila as the base spirit. His winning drink, the Sedona, based on the Exotico Tequila combined with Amontillado Sherry, balanced between the Caribbean Pineapple Liqueur, passion fruit syrup and Key Lime juice with a touch of Lucid Absinthe. This drink wowed the judges for its smooth and light flavor.

Kristiane Sherry, a member of the judging panel for the competition called Philip’s cocktail, “a superbly balanced serve, beautifully aromatic and an absolute joy to sip. A stand-out winner.”

Philip now advances to the national finals of the United States Bartenders’ Guild’s Make it Exotico Cocktail Competition. He and six other semi-finalists from around the United States will compete for the national title at the Tales of the Cocktail in New Orleans in July.

The event features a spirited schedule of brand new seminars, tastings, competitions and networking events representing what the cocktail industry has to offer. There will also be special events honoring the Tricentennial.

The grand prize is an all-expense paid trip to Jalisco, Mexico, to visit Exotico Tequila’s distillery, Destiladora González y González, and its agave fields. Philip, who calls himself the “Vietnam Travelling mixologist,” says he enjoys traveling around the world to master the art of experimentation.

“When I first got to the United States, I became a member of the United States Bartenders’ Guild (USBG) and then I saw the competition on the internet,” said Philip to La Prensa. “That’s why I entered the competition because of the brand’s connection with hospitality and friendship with consumers as well as bartenders.”

Since 2009, Philip has been behind the bar making drinks around the world working at bars including Door 74 in Amsterdam and Bar Philosophy in Frankfurt, Germany. His previous accolades include winning the 2015 Wenneker Swizzle Masters champion for another one of his Tequila creations, Cinco de Mayo, made with Jose Cuervo Silver, Wenneker Strawberry, Dubonet, Mezcal, lemon juice, agave syrup, red pepper and raspberries.

For this competition, Philip hopes to wow the judges with his versatile skills that not only include flavors, but a reaction from consumers.

“I applied my inner potential, my travel experience and the interaction with the guests because it is important to understand what the guest is looking for,” continued Philip. “There are a lot of competitors in the final round what I am doing is going to be simple and natural and sharing with the audience. I am here for the guests.”

If you are interested in Philip’s bartending skills, you are in for a treat. The history St. Anthony Club is currently offering an extensive list of cognacs, bourbons, whiskeys, and more plus a sizable bar menu. Guests can enjoy 20 percent off everything in the club during the club’s new Happy Hour, every Monday through Friday, from 4-7 p.m. For more information, visit www.thestanthonyhotel.com.