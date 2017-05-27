Splashway Waterpark kicks off summer fun this Memorial Day Weekend

Splashway Waterpark is pleased to announce their 2017 season grand opening this Memorial Day Weekend with activities the whole family will enjoy—from relaxing private cabanas to wave pools, lazy rivers, and the all-new Ray’s Riptide ride. Visitors can extend their weekend with a stay at Splashway’s campgrounds.

“We are so excited to celebrate the start of summer 2017 with our brand-new ride and the completion of year-long improvements; we look forward to continuing to serve the community as Texas’ highest rated waterpark,” says Carl Blahuta, owner of Splashway Waterpark. “From our family to yours, we strive to offer you the cleanest, friendliest and safest experience when you visit our waterpark and campgrounds.”

The highly-anticipated Ray’s Riptide TornadoWave60 waterslide is in a class of its own and promises to be a regional attraction. The ride towers 63 feet and hosts four riders in a clover-shaped raft. Riders pass through translucent tunnels and an exciting twist before being dropped at a 45-degree angle into the mouth of a thrilling wave putting them ‘on the edge’ for a family experience like no other.

Families are invited to spend the day enjoying an outdoor aquatic center and experience a variety of attractions including speed slides, mat racers, tube slides, jet streams and a minnow pond in the toddler zone for the little ones. Splashway’s RV Park and Campgrounds offer weekend activities like s’mores night, movies, arts and crafts, cooking contests and much more. Choose from multiple lodging options for every sized family from full-sized cabins and cozy cottages to primitive tent sites.

Located on US Highway 90, Splashway Waterpark is 20 minutes South of I-10, nearly halfway between San Antonio and Houston (5211 Main St, Sheridan).

“This will be our best summer yet here at Splashway, helping families create life-long, Texas-sized memories,” adds Blahuta.