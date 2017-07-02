SOS Fest returns to Sherwood Forrest

The Sound On Sound Festival (SOS Fest) has recently announced the full music lineup that will bring old and new acts for the second annual event in Sherwood Forest.

The festival will be held Nov. 10 through 12 in McDade, Texas at the beloved medieval-style village and an idyllic festival location nestled among the Lost Pine Forest about 35 miles east of downtown Austin. Weekend GA, VIP, and camping passes are all available now for purchase at www.soundonsoundfest.com.

The 2017 SOS Fest will once again play host to a wide mix of music acts spanning many genres, tastes and entertainment. There will be a variety of medieval-style activities and games, stand-up comedy, panel sessions and on-site camping.

“We will have more progressive acts and classical favorites blended into the lineup this year,” said Graham Williams, founder and music booker for SOS Fest. “This year, we are also excited about the layout and on site. The festival will take place in the Renaissance Faire and there will be a castle and greater scenery. This year we are incorporating more of the added space.”

One of today’s most beloved and sought-after indie acts, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, will headline the 2017 fest after a notable hiatus from live performances and recordings since 2013. Additional headliners include punk rock godfather Iggy Pop, experimental rock group Grizzly Bear and Painted Ruins, marking their only performance in Texas in 2017.

Blood Orange, NONAME, Foxygen, Cannibal Corpse, Cloud Nothings, Boris, Twin Peaks, Citizen, Cherry Glazerr, Turnstile and Washed Out will also make an appearance. Plus, SOS Fest will feature a dedicated DJ stage this year, aiming to showcase some of the best in forward-thinking dance music from a variety of genres —Key DJ acts set to perform include Hot Chip (DJ Set), Poolside, Lindstrom, Egyptian Lover, Juan Maclean (DJ Set), Peanut Butter Wolf, Tim Sweeney (Beats In Space), Honey Soundsystem, Lovefingers and more.

Texas-based music acts include Austin’s S U R V I V E, Dallas’ Power Trip, Capyac, Sam Lao, Mélat, USA/Mexico and more. A variety of DJ’s from across the state will also be onsite to keep the energy high throughout the second annual festival including DJ Sober, Flying Turns, All/Everything, Dayuta and more.

Additionally, SOS Fest is extremely proud to once again benefit The Health Alliance for Austin Musicians (HAAM). The mission of HAAM is to provide access to affordable healthcare for low-income, uninsured working musicians in the greater Austin-area, focusing on prevention and wellness.

Last year’s partnership resulted in a donation of roughly $15,000 to the local nonprofit, which then went on to support a variety of initiatives and programs throughout the year.

“HAAM is honored and excited to be back as this year’s charity focus for Sound on Sound Festival,” said Reenie Collins, executive director of HAAM. “Support from incredible partners like Sound on Sound Fest will boost awareness of HAAM and help us meet the needs of Austin’s working musicians. Relationships like these are critical to supporting the future of Austin’s music scene.”

Born out of necessity by the core team that created, produced and booked Austin’s legendary Fun Fun Fun Fest, SOS Fest was designed to rethink what it means to be a modern music festival. Margin Walker Presents and Sound On Sound Event Services look to build upon last year’s festival to bring music-lovers across the country a truly unique music festival experience unlike any other.

For more information on the festival, please visit www.soundonsoundfest.com. Follow SOS Fest on Facebook at www.facebook.com/SOSFestTX, on Twitter at @SOSFestTX, on Instagram at @SOSFestTX, and on Snapchat at @SOSFestTX for updates and special promotions. The Festival’s official hashtag is #SOSFest.