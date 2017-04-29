Smart Barre tones up for summer

This season, Smart Barre is the place to exercise to get your fitness routine on track and become fit and toned for outdoor activities.

The fitness boutique offers classes to provide the everyday mind-body connection at their three locations combining yoga, Pilates and ballet. These three workouts get your body summer ready three times as fast with classes offered including Open Level Smart Barre, Smart Cardio, Smart Stretch and Restore, Smart Barre Express and Smart Cardio Express (it is recommended to take 10 Open Level classes to move to the next classes).

“It is important to get started today on your fitness journey and not to wait,” advised Smart Barre Instructor Roque Shafer. “You can sign up for classes in advance on our website, and you can also download the app. This process allows many to feel committed to their goals and become accountable for it. You can also talk to your fitness instructor and tell them what your goals are, and we can help you reach your goals during your class time.”

If your goal is to get your legs toned for a mountain hike, your arms ready for the pool or your core prepped for that new swimsuit, Smart Barre has the right class for every fitness goal whether you are an early bird or want a workout after work. The fitness boutique practices concentrated movements that function as deep sculpting tools to strengthen and lengthen muscles.

In addition to the barre, light weights, a playground ball and a mat are used. Ultimately, an offering of efficient, upbeat workout, will make you feel as if it was a “smart” use of your time. Smart Barre also offers limited bilingual services.

Smart Barre is located at:

Alamo Heights: 6426 N. New Braunfels; (210) 822-0584

Alon: 10003 NW Military; (210) 492-269029

Stone Oak: 427 N. Loop 1604; (210) 462-7257

For more information, visit www.smartbarrebody.com. You can also follow their fitness journey on Twitter and Instagram @SmartBarreSA.