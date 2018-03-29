The Shops at La Cantera to host PUP-UP Market April 7-8

The Shops at La Cantera will host a Pup-Up Market from noon to 6 p.m., April 7-8. Participating retailers will form an outdoor market between Forever 21 and Center Court showcasing a variety of goods for canine companions and the owners who adore them.

Vendors include: Cowboy Kennels/More Than Dog Beds; Go Pawz Go, mobile grooming salon; Nature’s Repel, skincare products for pets; New Critter Studios, pet portrait artist; Pawderosa Ranch, dog lodging and daycare facility; PAWsitively Sweet Dog Bakery & Boutique; PetWants, fresh, natural pet food delivered to your doorstep; The PAWsh sWAG, pet apparel, accessories and carriers; La Cantera Dental, information about its on-staff dental therapy dog, Macie; Champion K9 Companions, dog training demonstrations; and VCA Leon Springs Veterinary Hospital, offering free chip scans and information on keeping pets safe in public places.

Vendor space is available. For details, contact Esther Foster at efoster@fostercreative.com or call (210)722-8601.

The San Antonio Humane Society will hold pet adoptions from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 7. Meet El Rey Fido and members of the 2017 Royal Court, on Sunday, April 8. Adorned in their festive grrr-robes, you may take photos with them for a donation to the San Antonio Humane Society.

Pup-Up Market event information and The Shops at La Cantera pet policy are available online at www.theshopsatlacantera.com/events.

The open-air shopping environment of The Shops at La Cantera recently implemented a dog friendly policy. Dogs are welcome in all mall common areas, except the children’s play area and water fountains.

Before You Go Shopping with Your Dog

Be sure your pet is on a leash and that you have up-to-date vaccination tags on the collar. If you have a small dog, using a carrier also is a smart way to go. Dogs at The Shops at La Cantera must be under the control of their owner at all times. Be prepared to clean up after your canine friend. If you forget to bring waste disposal bags, The Shops at La Cantera has five waste bag dispenser sites throughout the property.