Shakey Graves prepares to shake S.A.

Texas-native Shakey Graves (Alejandro Rose-Garcia) is bringing his folk rock and individualistic acoustic charm to The Rustic, located at 17619 La Cantera Parkway in The RIM, on Saturday, Dec. 9 at 7 p.m..

The popular Americana artist is joined by The Texas Gentlemen for performance. Doors open at 7 p.m. and all ages will be welcomed. Advanced tickets are now available at Prekindle.com for $15. As a hometown hero, Shakey Graves is expected to sell out quickly, so be sure to purchase your ticket before it’s too late.

Kicking off the show is the stellar five-piece band, The Texas Gentlemen, as they showcase songs from their debut studio album, TX Jelly. They will continue to play as Shakey Graves’ backing band throughout the night.

“We’re really excited to have Shakey Graves and his guests perform here at The Rustic,” said Kyle Noonan, co-founder and owner of FreeRange Concepts, which operates The Rustic and other innovative restaurant concepts.

With its casual atmosphere, live musical acts and unique, full-service dining experience featuring farm-fresh, home-style dishes and a Texas-sized selection of wines, spirits and 40 beers on tap, The Rustic has carved a distinctive niche among San Antonio restaurants. The concept is the brainchild of Noonan, Josh Sepkowitz and Texas country artist Pat Green, whose love of the outdoors and live music helped bring The Rustic to life.

The result is a fun and relaxing dining and concert experience from a phenomenal patio, all under the big Texas sky.

“You’d normally find him performing at large festivals like ACL and Old Settler’s, so it’s awesome to have him performing in a more intimate setting at The Rustic,” continued Noonan. “Our stage and large outdoor patio allows us to showcase iconic artists like this all year long – offering an experience unlike any other.”

In 2012, the Mayor of Austin dubbed Feb. 9 as “Shakey Graves Day,” which is still celebrated by fans across the world. In addition to being a musician, Shakey Graves has also made appearances in productions like “Friday Night Lights” and “Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over.”

Following the debut of his album, “Shakey Graves and the Horse He Rode in On,” earlier this summer, the Austin-raised artist has been busy showcasing his raw Americana music with his fans across the world. Luckily for San Antonians, he is making his way back to Texas in December and making a special stop at The Rustic.

Since the release of his debut album in 2011, Shakey Graves has gone on to write a number of hits, including “Tomorrow,” “Family and Genus” and “Dearly Departed,” earning him the Best Emerging Artist award at the 2015 Americana Music Awards.

“The first album was me wanting to burn down my life, cut my hair off, and run screaming into the woods,” stated Alejandro Rose-Garcia. “This album is the trials and tribulations of becoming domesticated, letting people into your world and letting go of selfishness — the story of becoming a pair, losing that, and reconciling with the loss and gain of love.”

For more information, visit www.therustic.com