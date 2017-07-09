Selenis Leyva makes blockbuster debut in ‘Spiderman’

Actress Selenis Leyva has come a long way from playing Gloria Mendoza in “Orange Is The New Black,” to her blockbuster debut as Ms. Warren in “Spiderman: Homecoming,” out July 7.

A young Peter Parker/Spider-Man (Tom Holland), who made his sensational debut in “Captain America: Civil War,” begins to navigate his newfound identity as the web-slinging super hero in “Spider-Man: Homecoming.” Thrilled by his experience with the Avengers, Peter returns home, where he lives with his Aunt May (Marisa Tomei), under the watchful eye of his new mentor Tony Stark (Robert Downey, Jr.).

Peter tries to fall back into his normal daily routine – distracted by thoughts of proving himself to be more than just your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man – but when the Vulture (Michael Keaton) emerges as a new villain, everything that Peter holds dear will be threatened.

“I got a call from my manager saying that the casting had called for a movie that was untitled and it was really secretive, but they wanted to know if I was interested in playing a teacher and I was onboard,” Leyva said to La Prensa. “The script wasn’t fully available to us, so we did a couple of pages or the director was wonderful to make sure to let me play improv, we had set dialogue obviously.”

Leyva expounded that at first, she was weary and a little anxious to create her own version of Ms. Warren. That was until she realized that the director Jon Watts completely trusted that she would do the job well and one day kept the cameras rolling on Leyva to her scenes.

That was a relief for Leyva, especially working with a blockbuster cast who only wanted to make the movie a summer hit. On set, Leyva was giddy to work with veteran actors and did not get intimidated. She was especially grateful to work with Holland because, “he was so kind, gracious and poised. He’s going to make an incredible Spiderman and it is going to be the best in history. I love seeing him do things on set.”

Once filming wrapped up, Leyva reflected that as she watched the trailer, her inner child came out and was thrilled to see what to expect. Recalling her days as a struggling actor, she was proud of the final product.

“I remember being stressed out as an actor to make enough money, and get into a job to get healthcare benefits from screen actors guild. When I did Spiderman, I thought ‘Wow this is huge,’” continued Leyva. “I never thought this would happen in a million years due to those years of struggle. I am grateful for this moment because I know that there are a lot of actors who are really talented, but not given the opportunity to showcase the talent.”

Now that the trailer is out, Leyva would like to encourage moviegoers to watch the movie of the summer. It will be a story of inspiration, action and even comedy.

“There is a lot of comedy in this movie. This will be the Peter Parker for which people will be rooting. I’m hoping that kids, especially young men and women, feel that there is an inner spider man and Spidey sense within them to get through the tough times,” Leyva concluded.