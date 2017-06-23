SeaWorld opens new ride inspired by animal rescue missions

By Ximena Ramirez

San Antonians finally got to ride Seaworld’s newest roller coaster, Wave Breaker: The Rescue Coaster, this past weekend.

The new ride offers thrill-seekers a ride with exhilarating drops and turns and the experience of being a rescuer on a fun, adrenaline-pounding mission to save a marine animal.

Wave Breaker’s jet-ski style car is the first of its kind in North America. The coaster’s unique design hugs riders in a straddled position as they grip the handle bars and race through a series of high-speed maneuvers, steeply banked turns, and a pair of pulse-pounding launches over the park’s Bayside Lake. However, none of the riders will get wet.

“Wave Breaker is an exciting and novel coaster for families to ride together, and adds to SeaWorld’s strong lineup of top-rated coasters,” said SeaWorld San Antonio Park President Carl Lum. “But what truly delights me is that this attraction best represents what SeaWorld is all about – it brings together the best of SeaWorld in one thrilling ride, and carries a message that leaves guests feeling inspired.”

Guests board Wave Breaker: The Rescue Coaster in a queue themed with stories from some of the more than 30,000 rescues by the SeaWorld Rescue Team over the past 50 years. The ride begins with unveiling the mission for the riders. Before launching, a video animation will say if a sea lion, dolphin or turtle is in need of your help. A five second countdown will build up excitement for what’s to follow.

The maximum height is 61 feet and it reaches 44 miles per hour within seconds of the ride taking off. The jet-ski simulates the surface of the waves on the ocean during the rides length which is three minutes long.

Jody Westberg, a member of the SeaWorld Rescue Team, hopes that this ride will entertain families and educate guests of what a day in her life is like.

“We have a phone line 24 hours a day, 7 days a week that people can call to let us know if there is an animal in need of help, and when we get those phone calls our adrenaline gets going. We’re really excited to give these animals a second chance at life; and when you’re riding Wave Breaker, we want it to invoke that emotion of what it’s like to be part of a rescue team,” said Westberg.

This is the first ride SeaWorld San Antonio has unveiled in the last decade.