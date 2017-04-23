Scorpions to perform at the Freeman Coliseum

Scorpions, one of the most iconic and influential hard rock bands of all time, continue to celebrate more than 50 years of rock with the return to North America for the Crazy World Tour.

Since performing a handful of festivals and concerts last year in the U.S., which included their “Blacked Out In Vegas” residency, the band will return to San Antonio at the Freeman Coliseum on Oct. 11. The tour kicks off on Sept. 14 and includes stops in New York, Dallas, Toronto, Denver, Seattle, Los Angeles and more dates coming. Grammy-award winning thrash metal band, Megadeth, will join The Scorpions as a very special guest.

Tickets and VIP Packages for the San Antonio show are available at Ticketmaster.com and ATTCenter.com.

Special ticket offer for San Antonio show only! You can purchase a Scorpions/Megadeth and The Bud Light River City Rockfest “ENCORE TICKET PACKAGE” for the special price of $89 and $99 while limited quantities last. Visit Ticketmaster.com for tickets and more information.

“When our album ‘Crazy World’ was released back in ’91, right at the end of the Cold War, we toured around a world that was pretty crazy back then, but there was so much hope in the air for a more peaceful future. Now 26 years later, things are getting more crazy every other day. After all these years ‘Crazy World’ is still a good motto for our upcoming world tour. We are very much looking forward to seeing all of you out there,” states Klaus Meine.

With over 100 million records sold around the world, the band will play fan favorites from their incredible catalogue including “Wind of Change,” “Still Loving You,” “Rock You Like A Hurricane,” “Send Me An Angel” and many more. They’ll also be performing songs off their 19th studio album and most recent release, “Return To Forever.”

Founded in Hannover, West Germany in 1965, Scorpions were part of the first wave of metal in the 1970s with their debut album, “Lonesome Crow,” released in 1972. The band rose to arena status with seminal releases “Lovedrive,” “Virgin Killer,” and “Animal Magnetism.” In the 80s, Scorpions amassed a string of Billboard chart toppers from “Love at First Sting” and “Blackout,” including multiple Top 10 singles “Rock You Like a Hurricane” and “No One Like You” as well as a string of successful singles such as “Send Me an Angel,” “Still Loving You,” and “Wind of Change.”

The band was also ranked No. 46 on VH1’s Greatest Artists of Hart Rock and their hit “Rock You Like a Hurricane” also landed No. 18 on VH1’s list of the 100 Greatest Hard Rock Songs. In 2015 Scorpions released their 19th studio album, “Return To Forever,” the same year the band celebrated their 50th anniversary.

