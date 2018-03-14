‘Scarlet’ twirls through red fever

Chicago dance company, Ballet 5:8, recently made a stop at San Antonio’s Lila Cockrell Theater to perform their ballet-film hybrid adaptation of “The Scarlet Letter”

The company is on a mission to provide audiences with an experience that includes inspiring conversation of life and faith through innovative storytelling and dance. In “Scarlet” themes and narratives of classic literature, are brought to life with a mixture of music, dance, spoken word and film.

Hester Prynne (Brette Benedict) stands accused of adultery as evidenced by her pregnancy and birth of her child Pearl. Her husband, Roger Chillingworth (Samuel Opsal), has been away for three years.

As punishment for her sin, Prynne is forced to wear the “A” for adultery. Prynne refuses to reveal the identity of her lover, much to the anger and frustration of Prudence and the rest of the Puritans.

Chillingworth demands that Prynne keep his identity as a secret as he focuses all of his rage upon finding and tormenting her lover. The village shames Prynne for her sin including Prudence (Emily Ratkos), Placidia (Lorianne Barclay), Silence (Stephanie Joe) and Credence (Beth Patterson), who themselves are sinners.

However, there is one person who shows Prynne and her daughter compassion and kindness: Arthur Dimmesdale (Antonio Rosario). He is loved by everyone in the village. Underneath that kindness, there is a secret that carries guilt, knowing his role in the story is far greater than anyone imagines.

During the first act, there was more of the media telling the story than the dancers. Sitting at the very front of the show, you could not see much foot technique due to the high stage at Lila Cockrell.

There was an anticipation to see a different ballet than the classics that include “Giselle,” “The Nutcracker” and “Don Quixote.”

When the show started, the tale unfolded through film and there was more silent acting involved to tell the story. Although it was understood in the program that this was a hybrid show, it would have been nice to see the dancing tell the story throughout the first act.

The part that was most enjoyable throughout the first act was the costumes and the setting props that proved this story can be told in the past or in present time. Ratkos, Barclay, Joe and Patterson were the rising stars of the show with their intimidating acting and small footsteps that made the audience want to step away from the drama unfolding.

The second act however, picked up more than the first for the audience. During the voiceover, you can see the thoughts and emotions of Prynne. Benedict’s character slowly came out of the shadows as the character’s strength began to flourish. Her grand jete’s and her jumps however proved that Prynne is a character that is not to be messed with.

Rosario put a lot of passion and emotion through his character, who may be a saint to others, but a sinner within. He brought the second act to life with his acting, pique’s and fouette, proving that he is Ballet 5:8’s rising star.

After the show, there was an open panel discussion where many audience members asked questions about the company, why they chose to tell the story of “The Scarlet Letter,” and how many pointe shoes a dancer goes through their tour.

Ballet 5:8 artistic director Julianna Rubio and several artists of the company elaborated on each answer with the importance of telling the story with different facets. Rubio expounded that it “is important to get feedback from the audience to learn what worked and what didn’t and what they can do for their next shows.”

Overall, the hybrid ballet proved that this would be an idea of the future to keep the audience glued to the stage. Although the film and discouraged some during the first act, the passion the dancers have on their feet proved that story can be told through different facets of art.