Santikos announces new world-class family entertainment complex in Cibolo

Santikos Entertainment announced that construction has commenced on its new 87,000 square foot family entertainment center in Cibolo, Texas. Located at the corner of Wiederstein and I-35 in the new Cibolo Crossing Shopping Center, the project is scheduled for completion in Spring 2019.

“We’ve spent the last several months perfecting a truly unique entertainment venue that will deliver a one of a kind guest experience that is unlike anything available today along the IH-35 corridor,” stated David Holmes, CEO of Santikos Entertainment. “The complex will feature 12 screens, 1,500 reclining seats, 16 bowling lanes, laser tag, a full-service high energy bar, full service restaurant, and several screens featuring our Santikos’ AVX format. AVX, our Ultimate Audio and Visual Experience offers our guests an unmatched premier viewing experience with its large screen, laser projection and Dolby Atmos sound. We also will feature an outdoor live music venue that will showcase local and regional musical talent,” Holmes added.

All required utilities and roadway infrastructure are now complete, and Santikos is implementing plans to expedite the construction process. Stosh Boyle, Mayor of Cibolo, stated, “We’re working with Santikos Entertainment and the Cibolo Economic development team to expedite the construction of this one of a kind entertainment venue, and our whole community is looking forward to having it open in early 2019.” Foundation work is underway, and Santikos plans to “go vertical” with the building structure in less than 60 days.

The region anchored by Schertz/Cibolo has received $850K in funding to nonprofits in the past three years, from the more than 500 funds managed by the San Antonio Area Foundation. These investments in the Schertz/Cibolo area are helping youth to succeed and seniors to thrive, while creating resilient and livable communities filled with arts and culture. The legacy and vision of Mr. John L. Santikos lives on in these strategic community investments.

“We are more than a movie theater, we’re part of the fabric of the community, as evidenced by the $850,000 awarded to Schertz/Cibolo and surrounding area nonprofits”, stated Becca Brune, President and COO of the San Antonio Area Foundation, “and we’re proud to expand to this vital area of our community and strengthen our collective commitment through the San Antonio Area Foundation.”

Santikos Enterprises, founded in 1911 is an entertainment and real estate social enterprise, fully owned by the San Antonio Area Foundation. All net profits from Santikos Enterprises, LLC, fund the John L. Santikos Charitable Foundation, a fund of the Area Foundation, providing grants to qualified nonprofits in eight Texas counties. John L. Santikos, an entrepreneur and real estate developer best known for his movie theater chain, gifted his business and estate to the community, via the Area Foundation.

Santikos Entertainment currently operates eight movie theaters with over 100 screens and more than 16,000 seats, with plans to add an additional theater in 2019. The San Antonio Area Foundation has served as the sole, designated community foundation for the San Antonio area for over half a century, growing to become one of the Top 20 foundations in the nation based on asset size. The Area Foundation helps donors achieve their charitable goals, managing more than 500 charitable funds approaching $1 billion in assets.

Coordinating efforts with numerous area nonprofits, the Area Foundation serves as a collaborative leader, bringing people together to address key community issues and investing in our future. Since 1964, over $300 million for scholarships and grants have been awarded to nonprofits that educate youth, preserve the environment, protect animals, conduct research and provide a variety of services that enhance the quality of life in our region. Learn more about your community foundation at saafdn.org