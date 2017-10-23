San Antonio Zoo Offers Reduced Admission During Zoo Boo Locals Day

Locals can get into the San Antonio zoo half-price on Oct. 29. Bexar County and surrounding communities will be charged only $7 per person for admission.

This special rate comes on the last day of Zoo Boo!, the zoo’s non-scary, kid friendly, Halloween celebration.

“Our community responded favorably to the Locals Days that we offered throughout the year” said Chuck Cureau, Director of PR and Promotions. “We’re happy that this latest Locals Day will give San Antonio families a deep discount on the last day of our Zoo Boo! Halloween celebration.”

Zoo Boo!, sponsored by Whataburger, is a kid friendly, non-scary Halloween celebration on the grounds of San Antonio Zoo.

Guests will enjoy kooky, fun decorations, entertainment from Magik Theater and magician Scott Pepper, a kid’s costume contest, pumpkin painting, and free trick or treating throughout the zoo. This coming weekend, October 28 and 29 is the last weekend of the celebration.

The Locals Day $7 admission is valid on Sunday, October 29 from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. This discounted admission ticket must be purchased at the zoo’s front gate.