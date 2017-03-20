San Antonio ready for ‘American Ninja Warrior’ spotlight

San Antonio is less than two weeks away from a visit by NBC’s hit competition show, “American Ninja Warrior.”

Following its work to secure the show in December, the San Antonio Film Commission has been coordinating with key stakeholders to ensure all logistics for the show’s March 20 – 29 set-up and filming runs as smoothly as possible.

“American Ninja Warrior” features contestants – called “ninjas” – maneuvering through an incredibly difficult obstacle course with the challenging goal of not only completing the course, but also completing it faster than other ninjas. In San Antonio, this obstacle course will be located on Dolorosa Street between N. Flores and S. St. Mary’s Streets to showcase some of San Antonio’s unique and historic gems including the Bexar County Courthouse, Main Plaza Building, Main Plaza, San Fernando Cathedral and the Tower Life Building.

“The size and scope of this family-friendly show provides the perfect opportunity for San Antonio to shine across the nation as a destination as well as a place where people will want to bring their film projects,” said Mayor Ivy R. Taylor. “And although most of us are not training to become ninjas, the show’s filming here will definitely motivate us to get active and healthy.”

San Antonio will be the backdrop for two two-hour episodes of the show’s ninth season, with the first episode airing in June. “American Ninja Warrior’s” presence in San Antonio will result in major benefits for the city including:

6.9 million viewers per episode with a total earned media value of $57 million

An expected local economic impact of $3.5 million within the 10-day timeframe

18 local crew members hired daily

Additional media coverage of San Antonio on the show’s Esquire Network reruns and articles in entertainment outlets

Accommodating a show the size of “American Ninja Warrior” requires street closures and alternative routes around the downtown area during the March 20 – 29 timeframe. Residents and visitors should plan around closures on Dolorosa Street between N. Flores and S. St. Mary’s Streets and Main Plaza between Dolorosa and Villita Streets.

A detailed map of street closures and detours can be found on the San Antonio Film Commission website. This site also includes information about joining a waitlist for audience tickets on the show’s March 26 and 27 film dates as well as other key show information.

