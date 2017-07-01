San Antonio Girls Rock Camp to begin in July

“Thinking back on it, I was like ‘You know this is happening in other major cities and not in San Antonio. If anyone were going to create one, they would have by now.’ I thought about how I was a kid, and how I always wanted to be involved with something musically in a band setting and not in a typical high school band, orchestra type setting. That’s all I ever wanted when I was young and in school to get more of an education in like…rock,” explained Director Ecko Diaz, who has been spearheading the San Antonio Girls Rock Camp initiative back during the planning stages, to La Prensa.

It seems as though women are dominating in various music genres recently and more opportunities for musicians seem to be arising, but what about the youngsters just starting to get their foot in the door when it comes to music?

While the typical high school music setting does teach important fundamentals such as reading music and discipline, it does not prepare those who are looking to engage in music careers for the long run that aren’t in a classical setting. There’s no preparedness for networking, recording an album and everything that comes with being in a band.

Diaz told La Prensa that the idea of a girl’s rock camp has been on her mind since she’s volunteered at one based out of Austin, Texas. In fact, rock camps pertaining to young girls have become an international occurrence. It would be a safe space where young women, who are curious about music, can go to learn and have fun.

Girls Camp Alliance, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit in the U.S., has since spread like wild fire all around the globe from Los Angeles to Germany to Brazil. Their shared mission is “to empower girls and women using the tools of music education to foster self-esteem and confidence. To this end, the GRCA promotes, strengthens and expands services provided by its affiliated camps. GRCA provides resources and networking opportunities for its member camps, and promotes the establishment of like-minded institutions worldwide.”

“The concept [for San Antonio’s chapter] is for middle school aged girls [gender fluid/non-binary, and trans girls] to sign up to be a part of this camp,” disclosed Diaz, “You don’t have to have any prior experience to join. We will show you things like proper instrumentation, body awareness, DIY printmaking for band shirts, and on the last day we’re going to have a showcase at a venue where they basically play the song they’ve been working on for their friends and family.”

And after about a full year of planning, the idea began to come into fruition. The inaugural San Antonio Girls Rock Camp is set to take place the week of July 17-21 with absolutely no music experience needed. The event is self-described as:

“San Antonio’s Girls Rock Camp is our city’s only musical camp providing a comradic, safe space for young ladies and trans-youth to grow their musical interests and build confidence to take with them in their future endeavors. Our program is a day camp for girls, genderfluid/non-binary, and trans youth ages 11-14. In one week, campers learn an instrument, form a band, write an original song and play a show. Through mentorship and creative expression, we aim to give youth a safe space to try new things, gain leadership and collaboration skills, share their stories, and create positive social change in both our local communities and the world at large.”

San Antonio Girls Rock Camp is hoping that after a week of camp:

14 percent increase in girls who affirm: “My opinion matters.”

8 percent increase in girls who affirm: “I know what to do when someone tells me, ‘You can’t do that because you’re a girl.'”

15 percent increase in girls who affirm: “I have good ideas.”

Diaz also explained that they were going to try and get local bands to perform during the girls’ lunch time so they can see just how it’s done.

However, this is more than just your teenage angst out on a microphone and learning some chords; this camp will provide young women insight into what they will be facing in their adolescent years and in life. Diaz explained that she feels that at 11-14 years old, children are quick to learn and impressionable. This is also the point in their life where children are developing their own style and even music taste. There is a lot of negativity among music scenes where other musicians are tearing each other down, women musicians fighting with other musicians when it should be about community, and this is the age to instill those values of togetherness and support.

Workshops and classes will include:

History of women of rock – spotlighting key players in Rock n’ Roll History

– spotlighting key players in Rock n’ Roll History Gender and diversity – discussing what “gender” means and how people identify themselves

– discussing what “gender” means and how people identify themselves Body positivity – discussing different body types, identifying negative views and reaffirming positive values

– discussing different body types, identifying negative views and reaffirming positive values Healthy relationship and communication skills – pinpointing characteristics of unhealthy relationships and developing skills to effectively communicate.

– pinpointing characteristics of unhealthy relationships and developing skills to effectively communicate. Musical instrumentation – learning the basics of their instrument and learning to play in a band setting.

– learning the basics of their instrument and learning to play in a band setting. DIY printmaking – a how-to for making band shirts and prints.

Diaz has been hard at work teaming up with folks who have nonprofit experience such as Ashley Mireles and those in local music scene to make this dream for young girls a reality for Summer 2017, but are still looking for volunteers, musical instruments and, of course, the young minds to teach. For more information on volunteering please visit www.sarockcamp.org; and for registration please sign up at http://registration.sarockcamp.org/. There will be financial aid options available to the first 20 campers who sign up.