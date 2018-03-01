San Antonio film company Machina Cinema internationally distributes their film: “Stage V”

On Feb. 26, Machina Cinema, a San Antonio-based multimedia video production company, released its first feature film, “Stage V”. The production took place in San Antonio and is a depiction of a post apocalyptic world where vanity and the pursuit of control leads to mankind’s children fending for themselves.

“Winning the 2015 Local Filmmaker’s grant helped this project come to life,” said Buddy Calvo, Co-Owner of Machina and Stage V Director. “It was important for me to ensure that we filmed in San Antonio. I was a small part of an amazing team and I can’t wait for everyone to see our film.”

Executively produced by former San Antonio Spur, Boris Diaw, “Stage V” is a science fiction thriller set in the near future. When mankind’s obsession with looking young and living forever creates a viral outbreak, the Earth’s population begins to reduce in stages. Following the first four stages, children and teens are the only humans left. Now they must not only fend for themselves against the virus, but also against each other. The straight-to-video release is being distributed by Under the Milky Way.

“The release of “Stage V” is very exciting,” said Diego Bernal, District 123 Texas State Representative. “Filmmaking is more than an art and the release of this film, made in San Antonio, by a fellow Thomas Jefferson graduate, shows what an amazing film community San Antonio has.”

Machina Cinema’s roots are in movies, specifically, they focus on telling great stories. Although Machina Cinema has a passion for the big screen, much of what they create comes from working with San Antonio businesses. The company is also a proud supporter of many local non-profits, including The Right Light, a video production company where Calvo is a board member.

The Idea

The road to producing “Stage V” extends into Calvo’s first years at the San Antonio School of Inquiry and Creativity (SASIC) when he was a contracted professional assisting the schools film club.

“One day after school, during film club, it was a dark ugly day weather wise,” Calvo recalled. “So we started thinking about ideas for a movie. I asked ‘what would be a cool idea if you guys were to make a movie?’ the kids said, ‘It would be cool to make a movie about the end of the world.”

With this idea in mind Calvo and his film club students would go on to film a trailer for an international online competition. It would be one of the film clubs first major achievements and would even feature a San Antonio Native and Hollywood actor, Jesse Borrego. Makeup artist and longtime friend of Buddy Calvo, Lawrence Mercado, whose latest work was on the set of Marvel Studios Black Panther lended his artistry on the classes project and later the full feature as well. The classes project would come in second place, but would not mark the end for “Stage V.”

Once Calvo sat down with idea he, and co-writer Richard Dane Scott, crafted a story of human survival seen through the eyes of those left behind. Former Spurs Player Boris Diaw met Calvo through mutual colleagues in “right time right place” scenarios and became one of the executive producers that would back the production of “Stage V”. Calvo would also be the last full grant winner of $25,000, from the San Antonio Film Commission, all of which he would put towards his film that started as just a pitch from his students in film club.

“The students were a part of everything,” Calvo stated. “We had student filmmakers in the movie, as extras, as production assistants, and art assistants. They were a huge part of it.”

Production

With a 16-day deadline for a feature film that included a 20+ crew, and at times over one hundred actors and extras, the Machina Cinema team took on a daunting task that they gladly welcomed. Buddy Calvo, Perla Rivera, and Joe Gallegos (also executive producer) began their day one, with actors and crew meeting for this first time, in the east side at Fairchild’s Park, and The San Antonio National Cemetery.

“What makes a filmmaker a filmmaker?” Calvo stated. “They’re a breed in and of itself something amazing. You do it because you love telling stories.”

From budgeting, working 14 hour days, and making sure everyone was fed, to tornado like winds and flooding on set; the crew and actors, time and time again, jumped over hurdles and obstacles to bring a story to life.

“We had this huge tornado scare one night while shooting. Huge limbs falling from trees falling where the lights and crew were,” Calvo said. “We had to stop production, and one of the trailers almost got swept away because the school was right on the edge of that creek that flooded that night. But that’s nothing special.”

The Machina Cinema team utilized historic and unique locations from various different corners of Texas, with the majority of “Stage V” being shot in San Antonio. When production was finally complete, the crew would shoot at a different location almost daily and even spent their final nights underneath the stars, filming at a historic landmark church in Uvalde.

“I directed the film, I edited the film, and I scored the film,” Calvo stated. “Everything else, the time, the money, the equipment; they help. But without a great story, great cast, and great crew, you can have all the time money, and equipment you want, it won’t matter.”

What’s Next

Calvo says he’s still trying to catch “lighting in a bottle.” To have a great cast, great crew, and great story all at the same time is rare to come by. It takes a copious amount of work hours. The creative side is only part of filmmaking, the other side that Calvo is adamant about is that it is a business and one that San Antonio is missing out on.

The majority of the $100,000 budget went back into San Antonio through gas for vehicles, food for crew and cast, lodging for crew and cast, and equipment necessary to get the job done. Money that went to local businesses because of filmmaking. “Stage V” is a San Antonio based film that is being distributed by internationally and is, in Calvo’s words, ‘a win for San Antonio’.

“There’s a lot of great filmmakers from here that are doing a lot of cool things; getting into film festivals, getting their work out there for competitions. I’m certainly not the first nor will I be the last to get their stuff distributed, I’m just the one doing it this second.” Calvo said.

The 33-year-old filmmaker has been in the business of telling stories since starting Machina Cinema with his lifelong business partner Joe Gallegos, and his now wife Perla Rivera.

The three have been telling stories through film for the last 11 years and are now diversifying their portfolio by taking on professional clients and local business for their professional video production company.

Calvo still plans to bring creative narrative adventures to life alongside his professional business. Machina Cinema is entering scripts for festivals for its first time, and will be shooting a new short in the summer of 2019 that pertains to DACA and immigration, an issue that hits home for Calvo and his team. Machina Cinema plans on making ten more feature length films and they want to stay here in San Antonio.

“I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, and I’ll continue saying it. I’d love for all of these projects to be here in San Antonio.” Calvo said. “I love San Antonio, I was born and raised here, and I want to continue to tell stories and make movies here.”