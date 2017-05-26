San Antonio dances and moves with Julianne and Derek Hough

By Lucy Almanza

lucy@laprensasa.com

Superstar dancing duo Julianne and Derek Hough returned to the Majestic Theatre for the third time on May 20 to perform their biggest and best show yet: Move – Beyond – Live On Tour.

The dancing siblings and their troupe of dancers ignited the stage when they came out at 8 p.m. and gave it their all as they performed a non-stop, high energy show that went “beyond” dance and music.

Watching Julianne and Derek dance already makes it an incredible show. The duo’s stage presence is magnetic. You can’t help but keep your eyes on them as they deliver powerful and visually stunning routines.

To start the show they asked, “San Antonio, are you ready to move?” To which the audience responded with cheers and applause, ready to see what was next.

Their opening number set the tone of what was going to be a highly-entertaining show with jaw-dropping choreography from start to finish. Dressed in white, Julianne and Derek amazed the sold-out crowd as they danced alongside their dance troupe all over the stage and even featured a backwards jump from Julianne from a higher platform into the arms of her dancers. Now, that’s a trust fall!

“People always ask us, ‘What makes this show memorable?’ And, it’s you guys! We always remember San Antonio. It is our third time here at the Majestic Theatre, and we couldn’t wait to come back,” Julianne told the audience.

The momentum and outfit changes continued with solo performances by Derek and then Julianne. The show switched to a more emotional level when they performed a contemporary piece inspired by the story of their parent’s divorce, set to a remix of “Unsteady” by X Ambassadors.

Every dance was accompanied with dazzling sets, costumes and impressive solo, duet and group performances. From ballroom and tap to salsa and hip-hop and everything in between, the dancers left the audience in awe of every move.

Besides their obvious dance talent, Julianne and Derek surprised their fans with their vocals as they sang in between some of the dances. Everyone appreciated Julianne’s rendition of Christina Perri’s “Human.” On the other hand, Derek sang “El Tango de Roxanne” while Julianne delivered a powerful tango, a definite highlight of the show.

Staying true to their mantra “Motion equals emotion,” the siblings shared how easy it is to change the way you feel by just moving your body. During their Latin dance numbers, they interacted with the audience and got everyone on their feet to dance with them. The energy in the theatre was incredible. Everyone was smiling waving their arms side to side, dancing with Julianne. And, two lucky gentlemen were chosen by Julianne to dance on stage with her, one of the best moments for sure.

The show wouldn’t be complete without the siblings talking directly to the audience and sharing how their love for dance began when they were kids “dancing in their living room.” San Antonio was the tour’s 30th show and featured a special guest in the audience.

“We thank you guys for coming and sharing this experience with us, we love you so much. I just want to give a quick shout out to my dad who is in the audience,” said Derek. As the audience clapped and cheered, Julianne emotionally added, “I love you, dad!”

Following the sold-out successes of both its 2014 inaugural run and a fan-demanded sophomore run in 2015, Move – Beyond – Live proved to be better than ever. Julianne and Derek’s talent, grace and charisma were embodied in every dance move throughout their two hour performance, ending the night with a roaring standing ovation.

And, like every show, they decided to end it by challenging everyone and said: “We dare you to love. We dare you to cry. We dare you feel. We dare you to try. But, most of all, we dare you to Move!”

Julianne and Derek will continue to perform all around the country and finalize the tour on June 17 in Santa Rosa, Calif. at the Luther Burbank Center. For up to date information and to purchase tickets, please visit MoveLiveOnTour.com.