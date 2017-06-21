San Antonio Botanical Garden celebrates 4th of July!

In celebration of Independence Day, the San Antonio Botanical Garden will be open on Tuesday, July 4 from 7 – 10 p.m. The public is invited to bring a picnic, lawn chair or blanket and experience the Garden after hours. Enjoy the fireworks exploding from nearby San Antonio Country Club from the lush grounds of the San Antonio Botanical Garden. Gates open at 7 p.m. and the fireworks kick off at dusk. General admission applies ($12-$10). Garden Members enjoy this event for free.

The Box Street Social will be selling delicious food from their eclectic menu including beer and wine. Rosé in the rose garden, anyone? Guests are welcome to bring their own picnic with alcohol to enjoy responsibly during the event.

Stay up to date and connect with the Garden: https://www.facebook.com/sabotanicalgarden, Twitter: @SABotGarden and on Instagram @sabotgarden.

San Antonio Botanical Garden is located at 555 Funston Place at North New Braunfels. Parking is free. The Botanical Garden is operated under the auspices of the City of San Antonio Department of Parks & Recreation and is open year-round except Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Day. For more information, visit www.sabot.org or call 210-536-1400.