Salud! Culinary Nights honor Women and San Antonio’s History

As Women’s History Month comes to a close, Salud! Culinary Nights paid homage to San Antonio’s famed Chili Queens with an all-female cast of chefs.

These culinary pioneers perfected their craft over big pots of chili, cooking over roaring mesquite fires, and not only warmed people’s bellies, but also their hearts.

They served chili con carne to the community in the plazas of San Antonio from the 1860s until the late 1930s. JD’s creation was Mesquite-Smoked Angry Goat Chili and paired with Kuhlman Cellars’ 2016 Hensell Rose.

“The Chili Queens have always been a huge inspiration of mine. They are a cornerstone of the history of chili and of San Antonio, and it’s just such an honor to share it,” said Diana Anderson, co-owner of JD’s Chili Parlor.

The second dish was made possible with the help of Chef Destiny Aponte, who manages It’s Destiny Catering. Her course added Tex-Mex into the event featuring Mesquite-Dusted Pork Belly and a Deconstructed Chili Relleno. It included refried chickpeas, roasted poblanos and stewed tomatoes and was paired with a dry red Kullman Cellars’ 2015 Alluve.

It’s Destiny Catering gears toward giving their clients the best possible fine dining experience. They create and prepare weekly gourmet meals based on the clients’ tastes and/or special dietary requirements. The service does all the tasks for which may do not have time including menu planning, grocery shopping, food preparation, cooking and cleaning.

Pastry Chef Susana Mijares of Délice Chocolatier and Patisserie brought down the house with a sweet dessert that left many wanting seconds. Her dish, the Spiced Pecan Empanada with Piloncillo and Dulce de Leche was an authentic finale with caramel and a kick of cinnamon.

The dish paired well with Café de Olla with the perfect sweetness with cinnamon and sugar allowing the empanada to melt. Ranger Creek Bourbon was the final pairing underscoring the dessert.

Mijares passion for baking started at an early age after watching her grandmother and mother spend hours in kitchen cooking delicious recipes. She graduated from Le Cordon Bleu culinary institute in Paris. She opened her first store in Torreon, Coahulia Mexico in 2000 and then decided to open her second location in San Antonio.

Her passion for baking led to her starring in “Spring Baking Championship” in 2016 and “Food Network’s Best Baker in America” in 2017. Mijares concluded the event with her dish stoking the anticipation to visit her shop.

The three dishes represented the Witte Museum’s efforts to learn and enjoy food that opens the door to history. It was ultimately an experience for Texans enjoy local eats and distilleries with the story of San Antonio and the women behind it on display.

“It’s had a home in our galleries for a very long time and with this year being the Tricentennial, it’s a great opportunity to broaden the audience,” said Amy Fulkerson, Witte Museum chief curator. “People are looking at what new cuisines are coming out of the different regions of the country, what are these local cuisines that may have been under the radar and bringing that to a brand new audience.”

