SACC 2018 Talks: Sebastien Derbomez

Sebastien Derbomez is the U.S. Ambassador for Monkey Shoulder, the 100 percent malt Scotch whisky owned by William Grant & Sons.

In this role, Seb is responsible for bringing Monkey Shoulder’s brand story and mischievous attitude to life. Through education and inventive activations for trade and consumers, Seb showcases the marriage of select single malts that make Monkey Shoulder perfect for mixing in cocktails and is revolutionizing cocktail culture.

Derbomez spoke with La Prensa of San Antonio about Blended Malt Scotch Whiskey, the S.A. cocktail culture and his kitchen skills. This year Derbomez had a big role at the SACC as he hosted a Monkey Shoulder After Party and a Behind Bars seminar.

He was also kind enough to provide our readers with this recipe:

Monkey Jam Sour

2 oz Monkey Shoulder

.2 oz Sugar syrup

2 teaspoons Jam

.75 oz Fresh lemon juice (at least 3)

Dash Orange Bitters