SACC 2018 Talks: Ashela Richardson

Combining the craft and science of rum production with her passion for hospitality, Ashela Richardson has become an essential asset to the Flor de Caña family. As the newly appointed California Brand Ambassador for Flor de Caña Rum, Ashela weaves in her mixology expertise with her educational background, employing the science behind the production of her favorite spirit.

Obtaining a Bachelor of Science degree in Environmental Science from the University of Saint Thomas in 2013, Ashela believes that by understanding the science of what you consume, you can better navigate your view and experience of it. As Flor de Caña heavily focuses on their distinct production of their award-winning Nicaraguan rum, Ashela is able to use her experience to share her knowledge in the science of high-quality rum production, and brings her enthusiasm and love of bartending to life for a brand and story she is truly passionate about.