S.A. duo hits note of digital positivity

Local digital music group, “Geeh The Band,” sets the stage to create music with positive values for children, pre-teens and their families who press play.

Geeh’s colorful characters, Cue (Drummer/Manager), Mid (Bass Player), Tune (Backup Vocals), Melody (Lead Vocalist), Up (Lead Guitar), Groove (Percussion) and Loop (Keyboardist) are from a distant world called Premmuy and live in Garlywood; and they are on a mission to produce lyrics with topics including self confidence, maintaining the planet and following your dreams in a world filled with negative messages and inappropriate lyrics.

The prodigies behind the band are sisters, Andrea Soto, 18, and Paola Soto, 16. Both remember unwittingly singing inappropriate lyrics at a young age when their parents heard them speak profanities. The sisters did not expect the lessons and the inspiration that would follow.

“My sister and I used to sing songs that weren’t suitable for us and that led to [punishment] at times,” Andrea told La Prensa. “So we decided to create upbeat music with positive lyrics, without being embarrassed of sounding childish. It was a fun idea because all four of us and started talking about all the ideas that we had and it came together naturally.”

Music has exponentially grown to be a major influence in a child’s life. The average child listens to more than two and a half hours of music daily, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.

One in three popular songs contain explicit references to drug or alcohol use, according to a new report in The Archives of Pediatrics and Adolescent Medicine. Young kids are receiving around 35 references to substance abuse for every hour of music to which they listen.

With the amount of negative lyrics arising in mainstream music, the band has managed to produce songs “Life is Meant to Be Fun” and “We’ll Make The World Shine” featuring lyrics concerning friendship as the important goal to set at a young age, as well as promoting happiness and well-being. Since their origination in 2012, Geeh has two albums in its catalog. “Heaven” saw one song reach No. 32 on the Billboard chart, while a single from the follow-up album “Fierce” reached No. 67 on Media Base.

The band has partnered with Mascots for a Cure (MFAC), a nonprofit organization that gives financial support to organizations fighting against childhood diseases, with an emphasis on pediatric cancers. Through this partnership, Geeh takes civic responsibility to the next level.

The next step for the family and their band is to continue to work towards their dreams in hope of fulfilling their mission statement of motivating others to make a genuine impact in their community and the world.

“Right now, we will have a new album, ‘Evolve,’ in 2018 and every song will build up for a special cause as we did for ‘Expect For Miracles,’” continued Paola. “[Our band] has helped raise awareness for childhood cancer, and we worked with several hospitals including Philadelphia’s Children Hospital. So right now, raising awareness for childhood cancer is a very important thing for us.”

For more information, please visit www.geehtheband.com and follow Geeh the Band on Facebook at www.facebook.com/GeehTheBand, Twitter and Instagram @geehtheband and Pinterest at www.es.pinterest.com/geehtheband.