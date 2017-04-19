S.A. Botanical Garden explodes with blooms this Fiesta with Viva Botanica

With hundreds of events taking place over the span of 10 days, San Antonio gets its spring on with nonstop Fiesta fun. In the fantastic whirlwind of clanging Fiesta medals and wall-to-wall crowds, you might find yourself yearning for wide open spaces to get your Fiesta fix.

San Antonio Botanical Garden invites you to introduce those paper flowers to the source of their inspiration during Viva Botanica and Plant Sale on Saturday, April 22 beginning at 10 a.m. And Garden members are treated to the best firework show in town during Flowers and Fireworks on Sunday, April 23 when gates open after hours at 6:30 p.m.

Viva Botanica is a family-friendly, alcohol-free Fiesta event that includes hands-on activities, culinary presentations, and the best selection of native plants and trees to take home to adorn your garden. Guests can visit the plant sale from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. and choose from a variety of more than 200 native specimens, lovingly cared for by the Garden’s volunteers.

Members can shop early at 9 a.m. to get their first pick of Wafer Ash (hop tree), Texas Ebony, Mexican Buckeye, Red Buckeye, the graceful, summer-flowering Mexican Orchid tree (Bauhinia) and more. Guests will be treated to Ballet Folklorico performances by Guadalupe Dance Company at 11 a.m., followed by music from Conjunto Taller in the Fountain Plaza at 12 p.m. General Admission ($7 for children and $10 for adults); members enjoy free admission to Viva Botanica and Plant Sale.

Stroll through the garden and take in the blooming bottlebrush, bluebonnets, bluebells and more while discovering the Garden’s community partner stations and activities around every corner:

Alamo Exhibition Bird Club – colorful birds on display in the East Texas Log Cabin

Texas Master Naturalists – Texas Native Trails

Bexar Audubon – Texas Native Trails

Native Plant Society of Texas – Texas Native Trails

San Antonio Natural Areas – Parks and Rec (Texas Native Trails)

Girl Scouts (Conservatory)

Herb Society (Conservatory)

TAMU-SA Plant Club (Conservatory)

Advanced Learning Academy (Conservatory)

Agrilife Horticulture Cooperative Extension (Conservatory)

Sierra Club (Conservatory)

Swing by the Garden gift shop to pick up your Viva Botanica Fiesta 2017 medal, emblazoned with spring’s winged mascot, the Monarch. Monarchs flock to the Garden every year during their spring migration to take in the beautiful blooms — especially native plants such as milkweed, as they are a terrific sources of nectar for butterflies and food for growing caterpillars. Medals are available to purchase for $10.

For more information, please visit www.sabot.org/grow.