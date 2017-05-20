Retama SpringFest to spring into Action May 20-29

The second annual Retama SpringFest will celebrate spring and kick off summer in the Greater San Antonio area, as gates open this weekend at Retama Park (1 Retama Pkwy., 78154).

The festival boasts the best carnival in the Southwest, and a variety of entertainment from Battle of the Bands to the Great Bear Show and the Great Taco Challenge, among many other festivities. A portion of the proceeds of the festival benefit the Network for Young Artists.

In addition to shows and entertainment, the festival will also include concerts from touring acts, as well as up-and-coming performers from Network for Young Artists. “The Rattlesnake Republic Show,” which airs on Animal Planet, will feature one of the rattlesnake wranglers and a variety of rattlesnakes, providing both knowledge and excitement for snake lovers to enjoy.

The arts and crafts expo will showcase a variety of unique art, unique handmade creations in jewelry, décor, woodwork and much more. The ultimate snow slide experience (May 20-21) delivers some reprieve from the San Antonio heat. Not only will guests be able to enjoy the real snow, but also get the full experience with an adventurous slide – the perfect way to top off your festival experience.

The SpringFest carnival will feature an incredible Ferris wheel, 100-foot tower drop, a thrilling roller coaster, plus dozens of other rides and games and your favorite carnival eats.

Festival hours are as follows:

Monday – Friday: 5:30 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.

Saturday – Sunday, and Memorial Day: 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

From Natalie Rose to Johnny Lee & the Urban Cowboy Band, live music will be featured throughout the festival. Specific times for shows, bands and other performances can be found on the festival website. From beginning to end, there is something for every single guest to enjoy.

Battle of the Bands will feature rock bands on the first weekend (Saturday, May 20, and Sunday, May 21), and local high school marching bands on the second weekend of the festival (Saturday, May 27, and Sunday, May 28, with finals on Memorial Day, May 29).

Tickets for Retama SpringFest are $6 and will be sold online at RetamaSpringFest.com and onsite at Retama Park. The festival will also offer special ticket prices – Two Dollar Tuesdays on Tuesday, May 25, and Three Dollar Thursdays on Thursday, May 27.

Admission includes the carnival (not including wristbands or tickets), performances, the snow slide experience, live music, bear show, snake show, access to arts & crafts area and the Great Taco Challenge (food not included). For more information, visit www.RetamaSpringFest.com.