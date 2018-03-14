Renowned author Margaret Atwood visits Trinity University on International Women’s Day

Author of critically acclaimed books such as “The Handmaiden’s Tale” and “Alias Grace” turned TV series stopped by Trinity University last week on International Women’s Day to meet with fans, autograph books, read excerpts and answer Q & A’s.

The event was free to the public as part of the Gemini Ink Autograph Series in partnership with the Trinity Press. When tickets went on “sale” Feb 15 at 9 a.m., the website crashed immediately but after a few minutes, the website was up and running. In less than a minute, 2,700 tickets “sold out.” More than 500 seats were waitlisted.

By 5 p.m., two hours before the event was set to start, readers were lined up around the circular Laurie Auditorium clutching their Atwood favorites. Some were tattered and dog-eared and some had the television show’s main character on the front cover.

Dr. Coleen Grissom, English professor at Trinity University introduced Atwood with much praise to the stage. She stated in speech that she had the opportunity to meet many great writers who shaped her life such as Kurt Vonnegut and Annie Dillard, “but not surprisingly, out of all the luminaries- there was one who’s every published word I strived and still strive to read. She was good with plot and character development. She creating brilliant, moving inspiring and also quite frequently hilarious pro[tagonist]s. This writer wrote about issues in which I cared. She did and does motivate and inspire me as I expect she does many of you.”

Apart from introductions, Atwood disclosed that she knew Dr. Grissom since 1999 and spoke of her as an old friend before she read excerpts from her more popular stories “Alias Grace” set in the 19th Century based on a real story about a double murder and “Handmaiden’s Tale,” which takes place is a misogynistic dystopian future. She chose those two stories due to what they had in common.

“One, they have both been made into television series and the other is they both got bonnets,” she joked.

Before the evening began, Gemini Ink set up a table for those attending to submit questions that Dr. Grissom would discuss with Ms. Atwood – questions from all kinds of readers were read aloud. There was one asking for advice for writers of fiction to which she responded to not be afraid to write, that no one will see your work until you are ready to show it and to have at least five good first pages to catch the reader’s attention.

Atwood also joked that when they approached her to do the Hulu series of “The Handmaiden’s Tale,” that MGM had to track down the rights as Atwood had sold them to the 1990 film adaptation of the book, only to find out that they were the ones who already owned the rights.

Atwood disclosed that she show’s runner Bruce Miller had wanted to produce the show since he was 19. She also brought up “Easter eggs” she was impressed with on the show.

“You may not have noticed,” she explained, “all of the pictures in the Commander’s house are from the Boston Museum of Fine Arts. So what does that tell us? It tells us that, like other totalitarianisms, these people looted the art galleries and the signatures on paintings are the only pieces of writing that are publically on display.”

Perhaps the best nugget of wisdom that Atwood produced in that auditorium was her quintessential truth about life. She said that often, life is perceived as a road and she believes that life is more like Fortuna’s Wheel and that history is a part of this wheel.

“You’ve heard the expression ‘On the wrong side of history’; those are people who think that history is a road. They think it’s laid out like the yellow brick road to Oz and it’s only going in one direction and that is too a happy place where everyone will be happy, virtuous, truthful and sufficiently rich,” Atwood told the auditorium, the only sound that could be heard were pens scratching down her every word.

“But that is not what history is,” she continued. “Much more like the wheel of the Goddess Fortuna, otherwise known as ‘Lady Luck’… she is portrayed on tarot cards turning the wheel and on left had side people are ascending and on the top is someone wearing a crown but on the other side [right side] they’re falling off it and underneath, they’re being crushed.”

“It is much like what happens to positions in power. That’s why revolutions are called revolutions- because it’s the revolution of the wheel. So it doesn’t spin to arrive at the city of Oz, it arrives at replacement of power positions that some people replace other people and it’s not necessarily in the direction we think of as progress. You could go forward or you could go back that invoke periods of change.”

Atwood shared a quintessential truth that could be found in every story she has written. You can find the entire evening with Ms. Atwood online available at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2cv3bd8LRMU and the television series based on her book the “Handmaiden’s Tale” returns to Hulu in April.