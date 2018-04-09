Are You Ready for “Ready Player One”?

It is a rare event when a movie can outshine its book, but “Ready Player One” accomplished it with of one of the best old school directors around: Steven Spielberg. The book is and quick read of nonstop pop culture references. The film knew how to take a break from the references and focus on the story; every nerd’s dream scenario: The creator of the most advanced virtual reality game/world has died.

In his place, he has left three keys in the game to find an Easter egg that will give the winner his company and fortune. After years of searching, a young gamer finally makes progress, and he and his friends are hunted by an evil corporation that wants control of the game to make it an advertisement, pay-to-play nightmare. It is in the virtual world that supposedly over 150 different references can be found spanning from the 70’s to today from different books, games, and movies, making it a fun Where’s Waldo game of pop culture.

The book and the film are a love letter to everything pop culture, and between the two no stone is left upturned. The fact that Spielberg directed the movie is a reference in itself, because he and his past movies are mentioned quite a few times in the book. Some have complained that the book and the film rely too heavily on the references, sucking any creativity or originality from an industry already so focused on nostalgia. While I can acknowledge these criticisms, I didn’t find it distracting or as a big crutch to the film. The message of the film isn’t lost in the references. If anything it hammers it home more than the book was able to. The moral of the story is to not get so lost in pop culture/technology that you cut off all real world ties and relationships.

While the references aren’t something I’ll criticize, there were some problems with the film. For one, the narration is used too much, and a pet peeve in any movie. The action in the real world feels unnecessary, especially with the epic scope of the action scenes in the virtual world. The references aren’t too obscure, although there were some that play heavily into the plot that I feel not everyone will understand. Finally, one of the stronger female characters in the book is sadly downgraded in character. She doesn’t have the same drive she has in the novel to win the competition, and by the end has to be saved, making her a damsel in distress. This wasn’t necessary, and is an odd addition considering the author of the book, Ernest Cline, helped write the screenplay for the movie as well.

The film might seem like nonstop references from the past and present, but I was impressed when it took a break from that and just focused on the story. The film is visually appealing, not just with the different characters from other sources, but with the grand scope feeling that the game world has. While the film never used the “Pure Imagination” song like it did in the trailers, that tune was in my mind as I saw limitless possibilities shown to me in awesome visual effects. It’s definitely worth at least one watch, maybe more just to try and catch every reference if you like a challenge.

4 out of 5 stars.