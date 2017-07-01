RCW hosts stacked pro wrestling card on July 14

By Brandon Oliver

San Antonio has forever been a city linked to professional wrestling and lucha libre. On Friday, July 14, the tradition continues with a spectacular event by River City Wrestling (RCW) at Turner Club, 5555 Duffek Drive in Kirby. This family-friendly event features a stacked card.

The event begins at 8 p.m. with doors opening to the general public at 7:30 p.m. and Early Bird VIP starting at 6:45 p.m. Tickets start at just $20. To purchase tickets, go to www.rcw-wrestling.com .

Lucha legend LA Park (also known as La Parka in World Championship Wrestling and AAA) will team with his son Hijo de LA Park against “Super-Mex” Hernandez and Michael Faith in a colossal tag team match.

In a true “Monster Match Up,” Abyss will collide with Ethan Carter III (EC3)!

In addition, a pair of crazy ladies—RCW Women’s Champion Baby D and the nationally-known ODB— will face the beautiful but vicious Katie Forbes along with Paige Turner.

Additional bouts include RCW International Champion Joey Spector vs. Just Willie, Phoenix Champion Xavier Daniels vs. Skitzkrieg, Tag Team Champions “Adorable” Anthony Andrews and Paul Titan vs. Rob Love and Brandon Groom, and Steve McEnroe vs. Quinten Allen in an Alumni Division match!

Follow RCW at rcwforever on Twitter and Facebook! For directions, call (210) 227-4412.