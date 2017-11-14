PVRIS will come to SA in March

PVRIS has announced plans for a headlining tour of North America that will begin February 15th in Atlanta and will come to San Antonio on March 15. The band is set to perform at The Aztec Theater,104 N. St. Mary’s Street, tickets can be purchased at www.theaztectheatre.com.

The band, who are currently touring in Europe, are promoting a new album, “All We Know of Heaven, All We Need of Hell,” which hit No. 5 on Billboard’s Rock Chart and No. 1 on Billboard’s Emerging Artists Chart and has been garnering rave reviews.

NME called the album “catchy as hell,” Rolling Stone praised their “heady, gloomy textures and storming beats,” Q Magazine said they “connect the dots between The Cure, Chvrches and Florence + The Machine,” Billboard said “it’s a stunner” and Alternative Press, Kerrang!, Rock Sound and more have all been singing the band’s praises.