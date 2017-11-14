PVRIS will come to SA in March

PVRIS has announced plans for a headlining tour of North America that will begin February 15th in Atlanta and will come to San Antonio on March 15. The band is set to perform at The Aztec Theater,104 N. St. Mary’s Street, tickets can be purchased at www.theaztectheatre.com.
The band, who are currently touring in Europe, are promoting a new album, “All We Know of Heaven, All We Need of Hell,” which hit No. 5 on Billboard’s Rock Chart and No. 1 on Billboard’s Emerging Artists Chart and has been garnering rave reviews.
NME called the album “catchy as hell,” Rolling Stone praised their “heady, gloomy textures and storming beats,” Q Magazine said they “connect the dots between The Cure, Chvrches and Florence + The Machine,” Billboard said “it’s a stunner” and Alternative Press, Kerrang!, Rock Sound and more have all been singing the band’s praises.
PVRIS previewed select songs from the album ahead of its release, releasing “What’s Wrong” (which has 6.8 million Spotify streams and 2.4million YouTube views) and “Heaven” (6.8 million Spotify streams and 2.1 million YouTube views) and most recently, “Winter” and “Half” (you can hear the whole album HERE)
They’ve performed on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, were spotlighted on Last Call with Carson Daly, killed at the MTV Woodies, have toured arenas with the likes of Muse and Fall Out Boy, racked over 122 million Spotify streams and close to 33 million YouTube views to date, and have played to packed-house crowds around the world.