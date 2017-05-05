Preservation ‘Fiesta’ kicks off this weekend

The fun is not over! The City’s Office of Historic Preservation (OHP) is celebrating Preservation Month with many family, kid-friendly activities and invites the community to partake in any or all of the upcoming events:

May 6 – The Amazing Preservation Race

It’s the ultimate urban adventure! This year’s course will take teams of four through historic downtown as they solve clues and complete challenges. Prizes will include a staycation for the first place team! The event runs from 8:30 a.m. through 1 p.m., beginning and ending at Maverick Plaza in La Villita, 345 S. Alamo. Register at http://bit.ly/SAPreservationRace .

May 10 – ScoutSA: Eastside Sacred Places Tour

Explore the traditions and religious heritage of the East Side with a self-paced tour of four historic churches followed by a reception and keynote address by Suzanne Yowell, director of the Texas Sacred Places Project. This free event runs from 4:30 p.m. through 8 p.m. at the Little Carver Civic Center, 226 N Hackberry.

May 12 – Cool Crest Mini-Golf Extravaganza

What can be better than food, drinks, music, mini-golf and prizes? Please join the Power of Preservation Foundation and OHP at 6:30 p.m. at Cool Crest Miniature Golf, located at 1402 Fredericksburg Rd. Ticket price is inclusive. All proceeds from this fun retro event will support hands-on preservation programs such as S.T.A.R. and the new learning lab at the Kelso House.

May 13 – Rehabarama

The first ever, Rehabarama will gather more than 100 community volunteers, neighborhood leaders and contractors to rehabilitate 18 homes along the 100 and 200 blocks of Harding Place. Why not roll up your sleeves as well and help out? We can’t do it without the support of all San Antonians! Starting at 7:45 a.m., the day will conclude at Pittman-Sullivan Park (1101 Iowa) with a block party.

May 13 – Preservation Month Block Party

Join us at 6 p.m. for a free block party in Pittman-Sullivan Park (1101 Iowa). The party will include music, food, an antique car show, a movie screening of Disney’s “Cars” (8 p.m.) and much, much more. This event is free and open to all.

May 15 – The Spanish Colonial Powder House: An Archaeological Investigation

Hop on onto this discovery journey of a site lost for more than a century! Through ground penetrating radar survey, crowd-research, archival map and record analysis, and archaeological investigations, the OHP has confirmed the location of the Spanish Colonial Watch Tower and Powder House. Constructed between 1808 and 1809, these structures represented a significant military post that was, through its span of use, occupied by the militaries of Spain, Mexico, The Republic of Texas, The United States, and the Confederate States of America. The long use of the structures ended in the late 19th century, with the buildings being demolished and their locations lost.

In partnership with the San Antonio Library and the Southern Texas Archaeological Association, the community is invited to join us to retrace the archaeological discovery of this site! This free event starts at 6:30 p.m. at the San Antonio Central Library, 600 Soledad.

May 20 – The Amazing Preservation Race for Kids

OHP will partner this year with the team at the San Antonio Zoo to host the Amazing Preservation Race for Kids. This event tests the investigative, puzzle solving and physical skills to move through several challenges in the many hidden treasures and historic architecture of the San Antonio Zoo! Beginning at 8 a.m. at the San Antonio Zoo (3903 N. St. Mary’s), teams will compete for exciting prizes. Registration includes admission to the zoo!

For more information or to register to any of these events, please visit www.sapreservation.com, under “Events.”