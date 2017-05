Platanito y George Lopez: mano a mano en episodio de “Lopez”

Estrella TV’s Late Night Talk Show Host Platanito Debuts in TV Land’s Lopez Show BURBANK, CA – May 15, 2017 – (HISPANICIZE WIRE) – Estrella TV, the fastest growing, minority owned Spanish language broadcasting network in the U.S. announced today that its late night talk show host Platanito will be a guest star on TV Land’s Lopez sitcom. Considered one of Mexico’s leading comedians, Sergio Verduzco, also known as …

Hispanicize Texas Premieres July 29th at Houston’s Iconic Silver Street Studios HOUSTON, TX – May 11, 2017 – (HISPANICIZE WIRE) – Hispanicize Texas finally has a home and a date! Hispanicize Media Group today announced that the inaugural Hispanicize Texas event will take place on Saturday, July 29th at Silver Street Studios in Houston, Texas. Silver Street Studios is a highly regarded arts and event complex …