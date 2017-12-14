Plácido Domingo set to perform at the Lila Cockrell Theatre

Special for La Prensa

Bags Live USA announced that tickets are now on sale for Plácido Domingo’s new concert date. The world-renowned Grammy Award winning artist will celebrate San Antonio’s Tricentennial on January 24, 2018 at 8 p.m. in the Lila Cockrell Theatre.

It is going to be his only show of the year in Texas, with a special concert in conjunction with San Antonio Tricentennial Celebration. Ticket prices range from $400 to $45 are available on https://www1.ticketmaster.com/event/3A005386916531A8 .

The show will also count with special guest artist and San Antonian Ally Brooke Hernandez from the award-winning multi-platinum selling girl group Fifth Harmony, will perform.

Concert Producer Bags Live USA is committed to delivering the best quality performance and is working with Plácido Domingo on an event that will entertain the San Antonio audience. The repertoire will encompass Broadway highlights, traditional Spanish songs and famous operatic arias.

A multifaceted artist, Domingo’s vocal repertoire encompasses 147 stage roles – a number unmatched by any other celebrated singer in the opera history. He recorded more than one hundred recordings of complete operas, earning 12 Grammy Awards and 3 Latin Grammy Awards.

Domingo is also a respected conductor and the General Director of Los Angeles Opera. His lifelong commitment and contribution to music and the arts has led him to receive honorary doctorates from Harvard University and New York University, among dozen others.

In 2012 he was appointed as UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador in recognition of his “exceptional artistic career, his inestimable support for young opera musicians through the Operalia competition, and his dedication to the values and ideals of UNESCO”. For more informantion please visit www.placidodomingo.com