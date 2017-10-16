Placido Domingo Concert Postponed

Iconic Spanish Opera singer Placido Domingo isn’t singing in San Antonio this week.

The concert, originally slated for Wednesday night at the Alamodome, is postponed ‘until further notice.”

Some of the concert proceeds would benefit disaster relief and the American Red Cross.

According to Bags Live USA, the promoter, “unforeseen circumstances” were the cause of cancellation.

“We are working closely with the Artist and his management to find a suitable date to reprogram the concert, and as soon as the new date is found and confirmed we will immediately inform the audience,” The statement read.

Original ticket purchases will be honored on the rescheduled date, or refunds can be requested at the point of sale.