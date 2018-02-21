Phantom Thread: Stay for the fashion 

Continuing my Oscar-blitz, the next nominated film I saw was “Phantom Thread”, directed and written by Paul Thomas Anderson. Starring Daniel Day-Lewis in what may be his last role ever according to him, the movie is a period piece set in the 1950’s. Day-Lewis plays eccentric fashion designer Reynolds Woodcock, whose success is due to the fancy and elegant dresses he makes for London’s finest. The film follows him and his new relationship with Alma, played by Vicky Krieps, and the ups and downs that follow them through the years together. That is the extent of the plot.

You may be able to tell the major problem I had with the movie based on its summary: not much happens as far as plot goes. The audience is supposed to watch the relationship develop between two people, and that’s about it. In between the highs and lows of their relationship are countless montages of, I’ll admit, beautifully designed dresses, and every now and then the main characters sister provides some comedic relief, earning Lesley Manville a Best Supporting Actress nomination.

That’s not to say a film with “no plot” can’t work. The most recent example I can think of is “Everybody Wants Some”, an amazing underground hit from 2016, directed and written by Richard Linklater (“Dazed and Confused”, “Boyhood”). The movie follows a college baseball team and what they do for a few weeks before school starts. That’s. It. No major conflicts, no complex character development, and it still kept my interest all the way through. Whenever a movie can do this, I consider it a miracle. “Phantom Thread” almost does this as well, but just barely tips over into boring territory due to its subject.

This, I can tell, will be what makes or breaks the film and split the audience in half. To me the subject of this movie is not very interesting, and may turn some people off to the film as a whole. However, the writing, acting, and cinematography is on such a high level that I was still interested in what was going to happen until the end, and prevented me from being completely bored with the movie or walking out. Sure, the movie could have gone in a million different directions to make it more interesting to me, but it’s fine that it didn’t. Although the trailer did make it seem like it was going to be more of a thriller in my opinion.

The film is definitely Oscar worthy, earning it’s six nominations. In any other year, against any other movies, I feel it definitely could have won Best Picture, Actor, and Director. The tag team of Paul Thomas Anderson and Daniel Day-Lewis has worked before with “There Will Be Blood” in 2007. However, as I said in my last review, I feel “Three Billboards” and “Shape of Water” are going to sweep away almost every category they are nominated for, their plots being far more powerful than “Phantom Thread” in my opinion. But I wouldn’t be surprised if this film at the very least wins Best Costume Design.

“Phantom Thread” is by no means a bad movie, however it has an uphill battle to keep your interest. I feel people who love fashion will enjoy this movie the most. It may also be noteworthy to see in the event Daniel Day-Lewis keeps his word and makes this his final performance, and it’s not a terrible note to go out on for a filmography of his stature. I give “Phantom Thread” 3.5 stars out of 5 stars, exceptionally above average.

3.5/5