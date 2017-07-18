Paper Tiger Hosts Free Week SA: Summer Camp

With summer well underway, the quest to fight boredom with things to do can become strenuous, especially on a budget. Lucky for San Antonio, there are places such as the Paper Tiger that curate events to ease that boredom without putting a dent in your wallet all while creating a community impact.

On July 21-22 Paper Tiger will be hosting the Free Week San Antonio: Summer Camp event that brings together different genres of music San Antonio has to offer from Indie to Pop to Psychedelic to Hip Hop, for a two day party that includes giveaways, contests and games and even a slip n’ slide, at absolutely no cost at all. With over 50 bands playing the two day event, this is one of the best opportunities to be exposed to such diverse talent at one time.

“Summer Camp is the aesthetic. It’s hot outside and we have a ton of cool activities up our sleeves. It’s going to be like a summer camp and SXSW had a baby. But it’s free,” Events Coordinator at the Paper Tiger, Sophie Covo Gonzales explained to La Prensa.

The concept of Free Week has been adopted by many cities across that country as an opportunity to provide insight to what the artistic and music communities have to offer. Local musicians use it as an opportunity to display their talents to the community that aren’t necessarily familiar with their city’s art scene in hopes to gain more traction for their career.

“Free Week is about bringing together as many killer local bands as possible. San Antone is a righteous place, and it will be more righteous during Free Week Summer Camp… This past winter’s Free Week celebration brought extreme musical fun to a wide range of San Antonians. It ruled. This year we will be hosting more bands with a broader variety of styles. It’s going to be auditory bliss,” explained Garrett T. Capps Summer Camp program director and local musician who fronts his very own country rock n’ roll band whose sound drips with San Antonio flavor.

While many may be familiar with specific venues from national acts touring, it is important to cultivate our own arts scene by exposing musicians to other musicians in the local industry and having our community support, or at least come out and see what our own city has to offer.

“Free week is all about bringing local musicians together and to an audience. For me personally, it’s all about the discovery,” stated Covo Gonzales. “Going to Paper Tiger and being able to experience SO MUCH AWESOME music from right here in our own city just blows my mind. It also gives musicians in San Antonio an opportunity to meet, network, and appreciate each other’s craft while learning from each other’s experiences in a quickly growing community. It’s a really cool thing to watch and we hope it will play (even the tiniest) role in growing and progressing the music scene in San Antonio. We also just love throwing parties.”

The full line up is as such but more bands are expected to join:

Friday July 21:

Josh Glenn Experiment

Brandon Cunningham Music

Blackbird Sing

Ready Revolution

Hydra Melody

RANCH \ HOUSE

Booty Feet

Topo Chica

FILMSTRIPS

True Indigo

Calico Club

Levees

Gutterflowers

Sudden Attack

The Brummbars

Saigon Sinners

Vetter Kids

Dressed in Lime

Saturday July 22:

THE BLOOD ROYALE

fishermen

Six Pack

U.S.O

Amplified Heat

Ex Machina

Murdered Out

Villains

Parallelephants

High Voltage Music Program

Blacknail

Wolf Party

Filthy

the saarinens

Garrett T. Capps

Massiver

Heather Leather

ManEaters of Tsavo

HÖTZI

Witchcryer

Bridge Farmers

The Shut Ups

Búho

Islands & Tigers

Saturn Skies

Chris Conde

AMEA

Grupo Frackaso

Mutant

OG Garden

The event will kick off on Friday July 21 at 8 p.m. – 12 a.m. and restart on Saturday July 22 at 2 p.m. – 12 a.m. This is an all ages event and more information can be found at www.facebook.com/events/1842509186012905/