PACfest 2017 heats up the South Side at Palo Alto College

Alamo Colleges District-Palo Alto College will host PACfest 2017, an annual official Fiesta San Antonio event, on Thursday, April 27, with live music from co-headliners David Lee Garza y Los Musicales and Fito Olivares y La Pura Sabrosura, traditional Fiesta food and fun, and a festive fireworks show to end the night.

PACfest will take place on the college’s South Side campus from noon to 10 p.m. Approximately 50 food, crafts, and community vendors will be on site. Admission is $5 per person (children ages 12 and under are free) or free with a current Alamo Colleges ID. Parking is free all day.

The family-friendly event will feature a Kids Game Zone, interactive social media alley, and the fourth annual Fiesta Grilldown Carne Asada Contest, a cookoff-style team event with a panel of guest judges to select the winning asada. Details on how to enter are available at alamo.edu/pac/fiesta-grilldown . Guest judges for the contest will include City Councilman Rey Saldaña, 98.5 The Beat’s Dana Cortez, San Antonio Express-News and MySA.com digital reporter Madalyn “Maddy Skye” Mendoza and other local favorites.

PACfest highlights include:

Noon – Gates open

12:30/2:30/4:30 p.m. – Musical acts (Main Stage)

3-7 p.m.- Kids game zone

5-6 p.m. – Fourth Annual Fiesta Grilldown

6:30 p.m. – Fito Olivares y La Pura Sabrosura (Main Stage)

8:30 p.m. – David Lee Garza y Los Musicales (Main Stage)

9:55 p.m. – Fireworks show

An official Fiesta event since 2003, this year’s PACfest is presented by Silver Eagle Distributors, Schneider Electric and Vara Chevrolet.