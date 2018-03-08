…And the Oscar goes to everyone you expected

The 2018 Oscars Ceremony took place on Sunday night, and was an improvement to last year’s technical mishaps. Jimmy Kimmel returned to host, and brought his own dry sense of humor to a night that honored not just Hollywood, but the underrepresented in the industry and the audience members themselves. It was an eventful evening for those of us that had ballots to track, as the awards were mostly given to the frontrunners and the obvious choices. I myself only missed four out of 24 categories. It felt like every nominated film got represented by one award or another, and those that didn’t, such as “Ladybird” and “Mudbound”, were well praised by the presenters.

To break down the awards and the show:

BEST PICTURE/DIRECTING

“The Shape of Water” and Guillermo del Toro won both Best Picture and Best Director, deservedly since it was one of the best movies of the year in my opinion. For those who don’t know, the film is about a mute woman in the Cold War era who cleans a government facility when a mysterious creature is brought in.

She befriends the strange human-like creature, and helps him escape before the government can kill him. It’s a film that deals with outsiders finding their voice in a dark, gloomy world, shown in the set design, as the outside world never seems to stop raining. While neither of the nominated actors won for acting, Sally Hawkins and Richard Jenkins gave beautiful performances, Hawkins having to learn period sign language. She gave one of the best monologues of the year without speaking a word, and I wish she had been recognized for that, but she lost to a worthy actress.

BEST ACTORS/ACTRESSES

My predictions of “Shape of Water” and “Three Billboards” cleaning up the awards came true. Both Sam Rockwell and Frances McDormand won for Best Supporting Actor and Best Actress, respectively. Both gave heartfelt speeches, McDormand giving a mix of comedy and hard truth about the different movements going on in the industry, concluding for us to look up the words “inclusion rider”, an amendment in an actor’s contract that can guarantee gender and racial equality when hiring on a movie set.

Gary Oldman won Best Actor for what could be seen as a lifetime achievement award for “Darkest Hour”, but I feel it was well deserved. Daniel Day-Lewis did a great job in “Phantom Thread”, but has had such a successful career that he didn’t need another Oscar, even if it’s his supposed last film. I wish Timothée Chalamet and Daniel Kaluuya had gotten a chance to show up the older actors, but it makes me look forward to their future projects and what they will win an Oscar for one day. Allison Janney gave an amazing performance and transformed physically as much as Oldman did makeup wise, becoming almost unrecognizable for her role in “I, Tonya,” earning her Best Supporting Actress.

BEST MOMENTS OF THE NIGHT

I’ve always enjoyed the musical numbers put on for the Best Original Song category, and this year’s performances were amazing and really captured the sense of each film that they represented. There were genuinely funny moments between presenters, such as Jennifer Lawrence and Jodie Foster pretending Meryl Streep broke Foster’s leg. Maya Rudolph and Tiffany Haddish stole the show during their time on stage, giving hope to anyone looking forward to a “Girls Trip” sequel, and making them frontrunners to host next year’s ceremony. Unfortunately there weren’t any hilarious mix ups when giving the awards, but they did give redemption to the presenters who made that mistake last year, Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty. Kimmel gave a show within a show to people watching another show, when he took celebrity volunteers to the theater across the street from the Oscars to surprise the audience with food and snacks. This felt like the most genuine moment of the night, and I’m sure was a pleasant surprise for the movie goers.

Overall I liked the award show. It can be seen as Hollywood patting itself on the back like usual, especially with the obvious winners, but I can see change happening. From the multiple speeches talking about diversity, to Jordan Peele winning Best Original Screenplay and getting a chance to shine for “Get Out”, more unique and diverse movies are coming. It was amazing to see Guillermo Del Toro win his first Oscars, and every speech, from man and woman, felt so sincere and heartfelt. I can’t wait to see what every person nominated this year does in the future, and I feel we’re in for some surprises from the younger generation. Look out for future projects from Greta Gerwig, Peele, and the two young actors I mentioned. I’m sure we’ll see some familiar faces at next year’s ceremony.