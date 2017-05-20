NRP Group revitalizes South Side with art, housing

Behind the canvas, there is a story at Brooks City-Base where local art reflects the historical moments San Antonio has witnessed.

Since its inception, The NRP Group has been incorporating local art into their developments throughout San Antonio. The latest addition will be at the Kennedy at Brooks City Base, 7714 Kennedy Hill Drive, set to open in November.

A tribute mural of late President John F. Kennedy’s visit to the base on Nov. 21, 1963, created by local artists Los Otros, Shek Vega and Nik Soupé, will be unveiled on Wednesday, May 24 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The art piece showcases San Antonio’s history while embracing the city’s unique culture.

“We are extremely honored to paint a mural for The Kennedy on the South Side,” Vega told La Prensa. “Being from the South Side, [Nik Soupe and I were] inspired to do work in that location; because that was one of [Kennedy’s] last public places he spoke before his death. It was fun to put our style into it, and it was great to incorporate business and history.”

This powerful tribute mural will join other local art pieces incorporated in other housing developments including the The Cevallos Lofts art gallery, which proudly features prints and paintings, reflecting the beautiful and deep-rooted culture of San Antonio.

Right down the street, The Flats at Big Tex partnered with the Blue Star Gallery to incorporate 18 pieces of hyper-local art from artists that are from San Antonio or have shown in the Blue Star Gallery. A standout piece by Thomas Cummins, a 45 x 12 ft. large-scale print showcases the property before development began. In addition, there are many others such as Al Paso de Tiempo, a multi-phase project at The Gardens at San Juan and The Love Bench by Alex Rubio at The Mirabella Apartments.

“We have always made local arts funding a priority,” expounded Dan Markson, NRP Group’s senior vice president. “[People] identify with a place and the art [mural] speaks about the revival of the South Side based on deep foundations in aerospace, in the missions, the river, the independence of Texas, and the state’s history.”

To entice more families to relocate to the historic side of town, the City broke ground on a 43-acre park last August that included 15 miles of walking, jogging and biking trails that extend to the Pearl and Brackenridge Park. The park will also allow the community to walk their dogs, play outdoor games, include a food truck park and see public art.

The $10.6 million project, funded with $3 million in City Bonds and $7.6 million from a Brooks Infrastructure Bond, will give locals and tourists the opportunity to improve their fitness, job opportunities and education.

One of the final components to revitalizing the South Side is incorporating art and history together to bring community full circle. Los Otros artist Nik Soupé asks for people to think about what made the story come together when they see the mural for the first time.

“It’s important to have the people reach out and not only appreciate the art, but to enjoy the history and not to forget that these events happened here in our city,” concluded Soupé.

For more information, visit www.livethekennedy.com.