‘My Name is Maria’ director announces SAFILM debut

The short, “My Name is Maria De Jesus,” will make its Texas premiere at the San Antonio Film Festival on Saturday, August 5 at 3:30pm at the Tobin Center, 100 Auditorium Cir.

The screening will be attended by the film’s director Marcella Ochoa, a San Antonio native who wrote, produced and acted. She wrote the short film that is based on the true story of her family growing up in Texas.

“I wrote this short based on the true story of my mother… In 1950’s Texas, an elementary school teacher changes her name to Mary Jessie, and forces her to only speak English,” said Ochoa. “Thirty years later, Mary Jessie clashes with her daughter that she has raised to only speak English. Mary Jessie finally realizes the impact Americanization has had not only on herself, but on her daughter as well.”

This is the directorial debut of Latina filmmaker Marcella Ochoa who is dedicated to creating content for diverse audiences as well as strong roles for Latinos. The film also stars Ximena Pelaez-Munoz, Jasmine Linares, Susan Silvestri, David Saucedo, Geovanni Gopradi and Jenna Purdy.

The film was produced by 8A Entertainment Production Company, the company where Ochoa plays the role of writer, producer, director, actress and CEO. She began her career in the International Publicity department for Sony Pictures Entertainment before leaving to run a major production company focusing on blockbuster films.

She left Sony to be the Head of Development for producer Harald Kloser’s (2012, White House Down, Independence Day Resurgence) production company Street Entertainment, where she worked closely with director Roland Emmerich. She has worked with Kloser and Emmerich on “Anonymous” (2011), “Dark Horse” (2012), and “White House Down” (2013). In 2015, she produced an independent feature film with Kloser, “Discarnate,” a supernatural thriller she also co-wrote.

She produced a short film titled “SNAP” featuring an all-female cast and crew about empowering women.

She recently started her own independent production company, and is currently in development on several TV, feature, and documentary films. The company is dedicated to creating content for diverse audiences as well as strong roles for females, and breaking down barriers and stereotypes for minorities.

“It’s a relevant and timely short that explores the xenophobic society of 1950s Texas, and the Americanization process imposed on thousands of Mexican-American children,” continued Ochoa. “This film seeks to raise awareness about the injustices Mexican-Americans suffered, and how it continues to affect many second-generation children to this day, instilling shame of their culture and native Spanish language.”

The 23rd annual SAFILM-​San Antonio Film Festival (SAFILM) is the largest festival in South Texas. SAFILM has developed a strong reputation with an amazing lineup of narrative, animation, documentary and experimental shorts and feature​-length indie films.

These works provide​s an inviting platform for independent cinema and filmmakers in San Antonio ​and across the globe. The SAFILM takes place August 1-6. For more information about the film festival or to purchase tickets, visit website www.salfilm.com