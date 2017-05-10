Mother’s Day specials at top S.A. restaurants

Mother’s Day is a day to celebrate and honor the mothers in our lives. If you are looking for a special surprise to treat mom this Sunday, some of the best restaurants in San Antonio will be offering fabulous specials that go beyond a card and flowers.

Boiler House will have specialty Mother’s Day menu and regular brunch items served on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Brunch entrees include: Lobster and chorizo benedict (lobster, chorizo and quesadilla cheese stuffed gorditas topped with two poached eggs, Valentina hollandaise and hot pepper relish), Texas bison Frito Pie (Frito chips topped with Texas bison and hominy chili topped with two fried eggs, Mexican crema, shredded Velvita cheese, pico de gallo), and Crab Louie quiche (gulf crab, gruyere, tomato and spinach topped with Russian dressing and asparagus salad).

Don’t forget about dessert! The restaurant will offer coconut cream pie with Italian meringue and topped with toasted almonds and fresh shaved coconut.

Bakery Lorraine will have special pastries available on days leading up and on Mother’s Day from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., including Raspberry Rose Japonaise, a beautifully spiraled macaroon filled with Raspberry Rose mascarpone cream and fresh raspberries, garnished with a rose petal and even another raspberry, and special Flavored Macaroons $3.

Hotel Contessa’s restaurant, Las Ramblas, is offering a special Mother’s Day brunch between 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., reservations required, $55/person, $20/children ages 6-13, free/child under 5.

The St. Anthony Hotel also invites all mothers for a brunch from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Savor the rich flavors of hand-carved prime rib, tortilla-crusted salmon, honey glazed ham, freshly baked breakfast pastries and more. To make a reservation, please call (210) 354-9244, $75/person, $30/children ages 6-12, free/child under 5.

Southerleigh will be offering its full brunch selection from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. As a bonus, each mom will receive a complimentary signature glass of Rosé Sangria.

Paramour will have a specialty cocktail menu (“Mother’s Medicine Bag”) and a Champagne and Rosé menu (“A Toast to Mom”) serviced by a glass and by the bottle. Paramour will also have a special charcuterie boards.

Bite Restaurant will also be offering a mom-inspired cocktail menu with four new concoctions that are grown-up takes on our favorite kid drinks. The Bite Violet is a grown-up grape kool-aid complete with a Pop Rocks rim while The Lotus is a watermelon-centric drink that looks and tastes just how you would imagine summer would — if it was beautifully packaged and served up in a cocktail glass. While the kids munch a slice of melon, mom can kick back with this boozy fruit in a glass.

Another great idea is taking mom on a short road trip to New Braunfels to the new restaurant Krause’s Café. It will have a special Mother’s Day menu and regular menu items served on Sunday for both brunch and lunch. All meals include a fresh squeezed orange juice mimosa.

Brunch entrees include Nutella Stuffed Pancakes for $10 (served with fresh strawberries and maple syrup) and Fresh Market Quiche for $11 (ham, asparagus, leeks served with fresh fruit). Lunch entrees include Crab Cake Salad or Sandwich for $14 (heirloom tomatoes, arugula, remoulade and focaccia bread) and Grilled Pesto Shrimp for $20 (Summer vegetable risotto).