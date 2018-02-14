Morrison brings ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ to life

Jake Morrison, the visual FX guru behind blockbusters like “Ant-Man,” “Spider-Man” and “Iron Man 2,” once again joins the team behind Thor in the latest installment.

In Marvel Studios’ “Thor: Ragnarok,” the god of thunder’s third film in the series in the Marvel cinematic universe, electrified both audiences and critics alike reaching over $845 million at the global box office. Now the colorful cosmic adventure, loaded with action, humor, drama and spectacle, bursts into homes digitally in HD and 4K Ultra HD, and Movies Anywhere, on Feb. 20 and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD and On-Demand on March 6.

At the start of filming, Morrison was on a mission to make it as original as possible while keeping the draw of the first two.

“I feel like this was the first Thor because it was like a new beginning,” said Morrison to La Prensa. “It has Chris [Hemsworth] with it of course, but almost immediately we cut his hair off, we destroyed the hammer and we basically created a mere mortal. Personally, I feel I made ‘Flash Gordon 2’ instead of Ragnarok.”

In the film, Thor (Hemsworth) is imprisoned on the other side of the universe without his mighty hammer. He finds himself in a race against time to get back to Asgard to stop Ragnarok, the destruction of his home world and the end of the Asgardian civilization, at the hands of an all-powerful new threat, the ruthless Hela (Cate Blanchett).

But first, he must survive a deadly gladiatorial contest that pits him against his former ally and fellow Avenger, the Incredible Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), and grapple with his silver-tongued adopted brother Loki (Tom Hiddleston), the fierce warrior Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) and the eccentric Grandmaster (Jeff Goldblum).

Collaborating with all the actors of the film made the experience comfortable on set as Taika Waititi is described as an “actor driven director.” For Morrison the process of shooting the film was open ended, allowing camera time to be more effective and efficient.

“[Waititi] literally made it even if we had all the technology around him,” continued Morrison.

One of the hardest moments for Morrison to shoot was the Valkyrie flashback. The scene was a nightmarish dream sequence that was in slow motion and went through black and white colors.

“We were trying to find a moment to do this scene and this dream sequence was a flashback,” said Morrison. “It was like a 60-foot-wide ring of a 150 lights, but it defectively fires light at two times the speed of sound. So even though you are shooting 1000 frames a second, everything is slow and light is spinning faster than real time.”

The hard work paid off when the crew was nominated for Valkyrie’s Flashback in the Outstanding Virtual Cinematography in a Photoreal Project category at the Visual Effects Society Award. With his success and accomplishments, The U.K. native has been blending photography and computer graphics for over 25 years.

His next project will be “Jungle Cruise,” a film based on Disneyland’s theme park ride, starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Emily Blunt, where a small riverboat takes a group of travelers through a jungle filled with dangerous animals and reptiles. As he looks forward to his next project, he would like for movie fans to check out the new release.

“Everyone should check out the DVD, it has great features,” concluded Morrison.