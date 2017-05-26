Morgan’s Wonderland launches busy summer season

By Bob McCullough

A busy 2017 summer season at unique and colorful Morgan’s Wonderland theme park will begin Memorial Day Weekend, May 27-29, according to Ron Morander, general manager.

The safe, affordable and completely wheelchair-accessible theme park will be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 27; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 28; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, May 29 – Memorial Day. It will continue to be open daily June, July and up through mid-August, Morander noted.

Special activities and entertainment on Memorial Day (May 29) will include opening ceremonies at 10:30 a.m. featuring the singing of the National Anthem by Leah Meyer, a student at The Academy at Morgan’s Wonderland. Joining her will be songstress Sierra Belmares, who also will perform “America the Beautiful,” immediately preceding the popular and interactive “The Magic of Friendship Show” that stars Morgan’s Wonderland performers, puppets and members of the audience.

Joy’s Dance Party, led by butterfly mascot Joy, the Morgan’s Wonderland Wonder Squad super heroes and the new Inclusion Fusion inclusive dance team, will get Morgan’s Wonderland guests moving to upbeat music at 11:30 a.m., and “The Wonderland Wag & Tail Dog Show,” spotlighting Andrea’s Flying Canines, will be presented at 12:30 p.m.

Recently-added attractions include the Whirling Wonder Ferris wheel that rises five-and-a-half stories high along the shoreline of the park’s catch-and-release fishing lake. The ride affords a panoramic view of Morgan’s Wonderland as well as new Morgan’s Inspiration Island, the world’s first ultra-accessible splash park that’s scheduled to open in the near future.

In addition to its regular attractions, Morgan’s Wonderland will host summertime special events including a Tuesday, July 4, salute to active-duty members of the armed forces and first-responders such as firefighters, law-enforcement officers and emergency-medical professionals.

The latest information about the park’s operating schedule and special events is always available at www.MorgansWonderland.com or at (210) 495-5888 – toll-free (877) 495-5888. Morgan’s Wonderland offers more than 25 fun things to do including rides, playgrounds and gardens for everyone’s enjoyment. TripAdvisor respondents rank it among the top 25 theme parks in America, the only nonprofit in the group.

“Nonprofit Morgan’s Wonderland is the very first park of its kind because it was designed with special-needs individuals in mind and built for everyone to enjoy,” Morander noted. “We’re now in our eighth year of operation, and thus far we’ve welcomed more than a million guests from all over America and around the world.”

Morgan’s Wonderland is located at 5223 David Edwards Drive in Northeast San Antonio a half-mile west of IH 35 at the intersection of Wurzbach Parkway and Thousand Oaks Drive.