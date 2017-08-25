‘Menashe’ labors through tale of ambivalence

Rating: 1.5 stars

If you are thinking about seeing the film, “Menashe,” in theatres Sept. 1, bear in mind that this film may not be what it seems to be.

Director Joshua Z Weinstein of “True New York” (2016) and “Flying On An Engine,” (2008), brought to life the Hasidic family culture for widows. However, the translation to the big screen did not run smoothly and left something to be desired.

Set within the New York Hasidic community in Borough Park, Brooklyn, “Menashe” follows a kind but hapless grocery store clerk (Menashe Lustig) trying to maintain custody of his son Rieven (Ruben Niborski) after his wife, Lea, passes away. Since they live in a tradition-bound culture that requires a mother at home, Rieven is supposed to be adopted by the boy’s strict, married uncle; However, Menashe’s Rabbi decides to grant him one week to spend with Rieven prior to Lea’s memorial.

Their time together creates an emotional moment of father/son bonding as well as offers Menashe a final chance to prove to his skeptical community that he can be a capable parent. The film was shot in secret entirely within the Hasidic community depicted in the film, and was one of the only movies to be performed entirely in Yiddish in nearly 70 years.

Menashe is a life-affirming outlook at the universal bonds between father and son that also sheds unusual light on a notoriously private community. Based largely on the real life of Lustig, the film is a strikingly portrait of family, love, connection and community.

Although I did get an inside scope of the Hasidic culture in regards to becoming a widow, I wish the movie provided more information about their traditional values. Instead, the film was focused on the main character’s pessimistic look on life that lasted since he first met his wife.

Throughout the film, it was difficult to not be disappointed in the main character for not accepting his role as a father or even as a husband to the fullest, as the brother-in-law recalled. Instead of fighting hard to keep his son, he chose a life of largely solitude until there was no choice but to evolve.

Whether it was dropping $1,200 of grocery deliveries because he forgot to close the trunk en route to work, or even feeding his son diet Coke and chocolate cheesecake for breakfast, Menashe took pride in few things. With his son yearning to be by his side rather than stay with his uncle, Menashe still needed prodding to make his son his main priority.

With his unstable life, there were characters that wanted to see him fail, including his brother-in-law who was ready to take Rieven at any given second. There was hardly any dialogue to understand what was going to happen next, all one can do was assume how the other characters were taking Menashe’s loss.

Out of these characters, one never gets a backstory about what really happened to Menashe’s wife and why she died so suddenly. One understands that this saga had a main focus on Menashe himself; however, I wish they went into detail about his life before his wife’s death. There were many unanswered questions that carried throughout the film.

Overall, “Menashe” was only a disappointment because only making it a vignette left so much of a compelling story out. With a run time of 81 minutes, watching this film felt like it reached a lull by offering only dead ends.