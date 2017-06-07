Meet WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase in San Antonio

By Brandon Oliver

Wrestling fans throughout the world are very familiar with one of the industry’s greatest villains of all-time: “The Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase. Whether it was his famous catchphrase (“everyone’s got a price”), his maniacal laugh or his classic matches with Hulk Hogan and “Macho Man” Randy Savage, DiBiase has left his undeniable mark in wrestling history.

San Antonio wrestling fans have the extraordinary opportunity to meet the WWE Hall of Famer on Friday, June 9 from 8 – 10 p.m. at the Wrestling Shop inside Wonderland of the Americas Mall, 4522 Fredericksburg Rd., Suite B-5 in San Antonio.

Tickets can be purchased at rcw-wrestling.com. By purchasing in advance, fans get to “skip the line” and meet DiBiase first. If tickets aren’t purchased in advance, cash or credit will be accepted at the door, but there will be a wait in line, and he will only be available until 10 p.m.

The Gold Package ($50) includes a Q&A session with DiBiase, one photo opportunity and one autograph (either 8×10 or bring your own item). The Q&A session begins at 8 p.m. and is exclusive to the first 40 people that purchase. Each individual must have a ticket for this package. Fans can only attend the Q&A session by purchasing this package.

At 8:30 p.m., the meet and greet opens to the general public and those with pre-order tickets go first. Combo packages are available for $30 and include one photo opportunity and one autograph (either 8×10 or bring your own item). Photo opportunities are $20 (photo for download at rcw-wrestling.com or use your own cell phone). Photo opportunities s can be groups. Autographs are $10 each (8×10 or bring your own item).