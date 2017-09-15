McNay unveils Chuck Ramirez retrospective

Chuck Ramirez’s large-scale photographs of everyday objects offer a humorous yet poignant perspective on a culture of consumption and mortality.

“Chuck Ramirez: All This and Heaven Too” opens at the McNay on Thursday and will run through January 14, 2018. Ramirez’s art explores a personal narrative including his San Antonio upbringing, Mexican-American heritage and HIV positive status. The exhibit’s relevance is broader than the state and extends to contemporary art and photography.

Ramirez’s photographs were created as several themed series explored over the course of his career. For example, Santos presents images of the bottoms of religious sculptures most often used for private devotion.

“With the research process, I was surprised with all of the things that had been forgotten about his work and it was important to bring it out including his “Abuela’s Kitchen Series,” said Hilary Schroeder, 2016-17 Semmes Foundation intern in Museum Studies. “It was a little surprising to see something that was not chronological, yet you feel the thread with the Christmas trees and videos. It was sort of a surprise to draw out those moments.”

Other series, such as “Trash Bag,” “Quarantine” and “Seven Days” make the perishable permanent, whether they are objects, moments or memories. In others, Ramirez replaces an object for a person, where photography of a purse or piñata becomes a portrait. Through his work, the deeply personal becomes clinically sterile, and vice versa, yet all of the works explore the human experience.

The presentation includes photographs from approximately 20 of Ramirez’s series; “Bean & Cheese,” a recreation of one of the artist’s early exhibitions at Artpace San Antonio; examples of video and installation work; nine decorated Christmas trees the artist made for friend and patron Linda Pace; and other unique artworks.

The accompanying 82-page publication places Ramirez’s art within the broader context of contemporary photography through two essays. Curator and San Antonio native Edward Hayes surveys Ramirez’s art as it is filtered through his biography and personal narrative; and writer and curator Elizabeth Ferrer discusses Ramirez in the context of Latino art.

Visitors will have the opportunity to interact within the exhibition including Christmas tree trimming, alternative selfies (aka purse portraits) and sharing about first jobs and dream jobs.

Visitors are also invited to celebrate and remember loved ones by adding paper marigolds, the traditional Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) flower, to a site-specific altar in the Museum lobby. The McNay’s Día de los Muertos altar, created by artist Carmen Oliver, honors Chuck Ramirez, who passed away in 2010, and is on display from October 26 through November 5. When Chuck Ramirez died seven years ago in a bike accident, an altar sprang up at his residence with contributions from friends and family throughout the San Antonio art community.

“I’m really interested in an emotional response whether they knew Chuck or not and I hope they connect with the [human experience],” said McNay curator Rene Barilleaux. “I think that it is important to me that they come away with a new appreciation and they reevaluate his 15 year career and see it in a whole new.”

The McNay Art Museum is opened Sunday from 12 pm to 5 pm, Tuesday-Wednesday and Friday from 10 am to 4 pm, Thursday from 10 am to 9 pm and Saturday from 10 am to 5 pm. For more information, visit www.mcnayart.org or call (210) 824-5368.