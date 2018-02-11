McNay showcases African American art

February is African American History month and the McNay Art Museum announces a pair of groundbreaking exhibits that have arrived for their spring 2018 season.

The exhibits include “Something to Say: The McNay Presents 100 years of African American Art” and “30 Americans: Rubell Family Collection” and will continue until May 6. “Something to Say” is the first major survey of modern and contemporary African American art to be presented at the McNay. The exhibition juxtaposes works from the pioneering collection of Harmon and Harriet Kelley with loans from the collections of Guillermo Nicolas and Jim Foster, John and Freda Facey and the McNay.

Curator Rene Barilleaux wanted the collections to carry a range of artists that represented a story that was both accessible and meaningful for the public to understand.

“In this country, African American visual artists often get overlooked,” said Barilleaux. “I think that we are more conscious of the political and social history of the African Americans rather than the visual artists. They do not have the same prominence of our general public understanding. These visual artists as important to [the story].”

Drawn primarily from the Kelley’s groundbreaking collection, “Something to Say” presents more than 50 artworks that range from twentieth and twenty-first century artists. The exhibit features masterpieces by iconic figures including Charles Alston, Elizabeth Catlett, Lois Mailou Jones, Jacob Lawrence.

The concept is to provide visitors with the opportunity to reflect on a range of African American experiences and examine how artists have expressed personal, political and racial identity over 100 years.

Also included in the exhibit is Benny Andrews’ “Sexism,” the seventh in the McNay’s series of AT&T Lobby instillations. Between 1970 and 1975, Benny Andrews created six monumental paintings as part of his Bicentennial series, in response to the United States Bicentennial plans in 1976.

McNay hosts the fourth work in the series, “Sexism,” 1973, explores oppression of women. The works are classified as provocative and complex in its contemplation of power among genders.

The exhibit “30 Americans” presents selections from the Rubell Family Collection in Miami, showcasing works by some of the most important African American artists from the last three decades. The exhibit highlights issues on race, gender, identity and community across generations.

Iconic artists featured include Mark Bradford, Nick Cave, Robert Colescott, Glenn Ligon, Kerry James Marshall, Mickalene Thomas and Kehinde Wiley.

“Because the two exhibitions cover a wide range of artists and time periods, it points out the formal things that go into art making,” said Barilleaux. “The technique and compositions have since been shattered. Those things are less rigid than what they use to be and it can be more open ended, intuitive and doesn’t need to conform.”

The next two collections that are part of the African American theme include “Haiti’s Revolution in Art: Jacob Lawrence’s Toussaint L’Overture Series.” The series is comprised of a portfolio of 15 screen prints by Jacob Lawrence on loan from Harriet and Harmon Kelley.

The second is “4 Texans: The Next Chapter” that features work by Xavier Gilmore, Rafael Gutierrez, Calvin Pressley and Deborah Roberts. Together, they explore themes including identity, race and appearance in varying mediums and subject matter. The exhibit has officially opened until May 6.

The exhibit engages in the broader conversation about art making in San Antonio, from the perspective of young artists of color. It will open on March 1 and continue until May 6.

For more information, visit www.mcnayart.org.