Matthew Logan Vasquez performing free concert

Before his European tour begins, Texas-native Matthew Logan Vasquez is stopping by The Rustic to perform a free show for San Antonians on Friday, Jan. 19.

Best known as the lead singer/songwriter/guitarist of indie rock group Delta Spirit and a member of the indie band Middle Brother, Vasquez’s intense delivery and thought-provoking lyrics are inspiring to listen. Vasquez’s debut solo album, “Solicitor Returns,” was released in February 2016, and his second solo album, “Does What He Wants,” was released in April 2017.

In the new album, Vasquez covers everything from financial troubles and betrayal to songs of love and fishing.

“That last record had a sarcastic, darker tone. The new one is just as hard-hitting and wide-ranging but with a more positive message. My point is that life is a struggle,” Vasquez said. “But how can you have optimism and hope if you don’t have something negative? Context is what makes it meaningful.”

When creating music, Vasquez knows how to fuse passion and poetry in his writing and then ignite this explosive mix with dramatic singing. In this sense he stands as a peer and an earnest successor with influences from Neil Young, Kurt Cobain, Pink Floyd and Lou Reed.

To keep his path clear and work on his own terms, Vasquez built a studio in his home for this past year, a trailer parked about an hour west of Austin. In Texas Hill Country, surrounded by evergreen oak trees, he brought in singer Kam Franklin from The Suffers, Shakey Graves drummer Christopher Booshada and the vocal and string talents of the Parkington Sisters.

This music is different yet incorporated, which of course was a priority for its author. And, in the end, it turns out to feel pretty optimistic after all, a perfect statement for these times and possibly for some time to come.

“Matthew’s music cover an array of topics that many people can relate to,” said Kyle Noonan, co-founder and owner of FreeRange Concepts, which operates The Rustic. “This makes his performances very memorable and intriguing. We’re excited to have him perform at our new restaurant before he heads off to Europe. And if these Texas temperatures ever drop, we’ve got you covered with multiple outdoor heat lamps, fire pits and Winter Warmer Cocktails.”

