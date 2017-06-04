‘Matilda The Musical’ makes its San Antonio premiere

By Lucy Almanza

lucy@laprensasa.com

“Clever, quirky, funny, dark and intelligent” are words actress Jennifer Bowles uses to describe “Matilda The Musical,” which is coming to San Antonio’s Majestic Theatre on June 6-11.

Bowles plays Miss Honey, Matilda’s classroom teacher who is adored by all her students, and feels happy to portray a character “that is so rich and not like most other characters that you see on stage right now.”

Matilda and Miss Honey develop a close relationship right away, an essential part of the story.

“It’s not a typical, traditional teacher-student relationship. They have parts of the show where it is teacher-student, where they’re friends and equals, and other parts where Matilda is the adult and Miss Honey is the child, and other parts that are vice versa,” said Bowles.

Based on Roald Dah’s beloved bestseller, “Matilda The Musical” is the story of an extraordinary girl who dreams of a better life. Armed with a vivid imagination and a sharp mind, Matilda dares to take a stand and change her destiny.

Miss Honey notices Matilda’s intelligence and wants to help her; however, she hides a dark past and lacks confidence. Both have to work together to go against the headmistress, Miss Trunchbull, who hates children and lectures on the importance of rules.

“They’re both looking out for each other and trying to help the other person be stronger, which grows into a mutual respect and admiration for each other,” added Bowles.

Winner of 70 international awards including four Tony Awards and a record-breaking seven Olivier Awards including Best Musical, “Matilda The Musical” has become one of the most successful Broadway plays.

“It really stays true to Roald Dahl’s tendency towards darkness,” shared Bowles. “It’s an underdog story. A story about how even if you’re little, you can do a lot, which is Matilda’s tag line in the show. It’s a reminder that even though you’re one person, you can make a difference, and I think that is really important for people to hear today.”

Produced by the Royal Shakespeare Company and the Dodgers, the first national tour of “Matilda The Musical” is making its San Antonio premiere with performances at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday; 8 p.m. on Friday; 2 and 8 p.m., Saturday and at 2 and 7:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Tickets for “Matilda The Musical,” starting at $30, are available online at www.ticketmaster.com, by calling Ticketmaster at (800) 982.ARTS (2787), or by visiting Ticketmaster outlets including the Majestic Box Office.

The musical is directed by Tony Award winner Matthew Warchus (“God of Carnage”), who helms this production with a book by Tony Award-winning playwright Dennis Kelly and music and lyrics by Australian comedian, musician and composer Tim Minchin.

The production has sets and costumes by Tony Award winner Rob Howell, with choreography by Peter Darling, orchestrations, additional music and musical supervision by Christopher Nightingale, lighting by Tony Award winner Hugh Vanstone, and sound by Simon Baker.

For venue information, visit www.MajesticEmpire.com. For more information, please visit www.matildathemusical.com/tour.