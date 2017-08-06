Mariachi USA spotlights festival and culture

Circuit of The Americas (COTA) recently announced their plans of hosting the Mariachi USA Festival taking place on Saturday, Nov. 4 from 6:00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

The iconic festival, that has played the Hollywood Bowl since 1990, will showcase top Mariachi bands from the USA and Mexico, traditional folklorico dances and a legendary sing-a-long fireworks finale. Mariachi USA celebrates the rich tradition in which many Mexicans take pride and many others embrace as joyful and positive music.

For the past 28 years, founder and creator Rodri J. Rodriguez created a festival that pays homage to an important music genre and cultural tradition. As of 2017, the festival will also be a great time for performers to vocalize the importance of issues arising in the U.S., an important facet to Rodriguez.

“I want the audience to take in family, pride and tradition,” said Rodriguez exclusively to La Prensa. “We are the USA and we are Latino; and we are being depicted in a light that is not who we are. With Mariachi USA, this is an opportunity to really showcase that, not just onstage, but with the audience, especially here in Texas. We strive to bring excellence, together.”

This year’s Mariachi USA lineup includes: Special Guest Trio Los Panchos of Veracruz, Mexico; Mariachi Nuevo Tecalitlan which originated from the birthplace of Mariachi in Guadalajara, Jalisco; Mariachi Los Camperos de Nati Cano of Los Angeles; and the local Mariachi Campanas de America that was a White House favorite and a fixture of the San Antonio Spurs’ National Anthem mariachi.

Additional acts include San Antonio favorites Guadalupe Dance Company, Mariachi Las Alteñas and Mariachi Los Arrieros del Valle of McAllen, Texas.

Mariachis are not only seen as talented singers and the skilled hands of the guitarron, they are also talented in the classroom. A recent case study done by Crystal A. Kalinec-Craig, UTSA assistant professor of Interdisciplinary Learning and Teaching, proves that using mariachi music will enhance elementary school students’ math concepts that include whole numbers and fractions.

In the study, Kalinec-Craig describes her observation of a third grade math teacher who introduced the concept of equivalent fractions to her primarily Hispanic students with the help of a Mariachi instructor and his students.

It showed that students could understand the relative value of fractions, such as one half versus one fourth. In particular, music written in a four-four time signature has been shown to be useful in making it easier for them to understand how numbers are divided.

“Music is a path to express spiritual connection on stage and in the classroom,” explained Anthony Medrano, director of Mariachi USA. “As a mariachi, you can apply what you learn whether you are a business person, a school principal, or even a real estate agent. We become inhabitants in the world around us because we are the cultural superhero.”

In order to maintain a hybrid education in the classroom, Rodriguez created the Mariachi USA Foundation 27 years ago. The non-profit organization provides school-aged children, from elementary to high school, a mariachi music education.

Students receive training and get a chance to perform at the Bowl Plaza during the afternoon activities prior to the start of the show. It has brought in over $500,000 to provide a mariachi music education to students.

The Mariachi USA Foundation is more than a year-round endeavor. It is ultimately an opportunity for mariachis to learn, play and unite with those who carry the same interests. As Rodriguez reflects back on her accomplishments, she hopes for this year’s Mariachi USA festival to spotlight talent to fight back against division, and cultivate unity.

“Everything the U.S. is going through right now is helping Americans learn how the government works,” concluded Rodriguez. “There is too much fear being felt right now. We have a loud voice to vocalize [our issues] and choose our words wisely”

For information on available seating, visit www.mariachiusa.com and for all other tickets, please visit austin360amphitheater.com.