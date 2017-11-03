Second annual Mala Luna Festival illuminated Halloween weekend

Mala Luna Music Festival celebrated its second annual event this past Halloween weekend, October 28 and 29, at The Nelson Wolff Stadium parking lot. The two-day music festival played host to over 50,000 total attendees, which nearly doubled from the inaugural event in 2016.

This year, the festival welcomed headlining performances from some of the most in-demand acts in the country, including hip-hop heavyweights Future and Lil Wayne. Here is a recap of what happened at Mala Luna.Further performances included EDM giants Afrojack, Carnage, and Borgore, who kept the party going all weekend long. Here is a re-cap of 2017 Mala Luna.