Local filmmaker prepares to screen dramatic short at SAFILM

Director Jesus Miguel Garcia is making preparations to debut his short, “The Next Scene,” taking place this Thursday, August 3 at 7 p.m. at the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts.

The short explores relationships that shape who we are, and who we might become. Garcia, along with his brother Marcus Andrew Alonzo, also a filmmaker, started writing “The Next Scene” on a park bench one afternoon at Walker Ranch off West Avenue in San Antonio.

Jesus Miguel would later move to Los Angeles, and took the script with him. He planned only for a summer getaway but ended up staying four years in Los Angeles. Garcia would go on to fine-tune the script and produce a successful Kickstarter campaign to raise funds for the production of the film.

“From a young age, I enjoyed watching other films at the movie theatre and emulating the actors’ talent, “said Garcia exclusively to La Prensa. “When I moved to Los Angeles, I did not know what to expect, but now, I am ready to allow others to experience something that they are familiar with: relationships and life experiences.”

While working as a freelance art director, Garcia met Ismael Corpas on the set of his UCLA thesis short, “The Box.” The two would team up to produce “The Next Scene” and a friendship would brew because of it. The film stars Seattle natives Meili Cady and Travis Myers, both delivered dramatic performances alongside supporting cast members Alexis Boozer Sterling and William Albert.

“I’ve always been obsessed with ensemble casts, so I tried to get a group of actors together and sort of make a little family, so we could all understand and work the scenes together,” continued Garcia.

Most of the film was shot in West Los Angeles, but a series of scenes were shot on a rooftop in downtown off Spring St. On a Saturday night in the late hours of a grueling shooting day the temperatures dropped and rain began to fall, when Corpas encouraged the crew, “Come on guys, brave the elements, let’s finish strong.”

Individual screening tickets are $10-$15. VIP badges (all-access pass to screenings, nightly filmmaker mixers, red-carpet events – best value), Weekend and Day badges are available at www.TobinCenter.org.

During the course of the six-day festival, there will be over 150 films screening including features, documentaries, shorts and a Children’s Festival. Talkbacks with filmmakers, celebrity appearances, nightly filmmaker socials, Saturday night awards featuring Mayor Ron Nirenberg, Hollywood Insiders and educational panels will also be at hand.

The mission of the SAFILM, a nonprofit, is to serve as an accessible and inclusive platform for film artists and provide cinematic culture to a diverse audience. The SAFILM Festival has been showcasing movies from around the world for the past 22 years while nurturing, fostering and developing filmmakers of all ages.

For more information, visit www.safilm.com.